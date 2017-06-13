PMBA Enduro Round 2: Results and Pictures

June 13, 2017

At the start of June, the PMBA Enduro Series returned to Calderdale and Lancashire for the fourth time, with stages spanning Lee Quarry and Havok Bike Park. They’ve been in touch with a media pack including many images and a video.

A record 380 people signed up for the event this year, which covered a 23 mile loop including the moors and woodlands between Lee and Havok. Thanks to good weather preceded by a very dry spring here, most trails were bone dry and dusty, save for the deep woods that remained quite greasy. As well PMBA’s media, there’s a great video by Ali Clarkson below.

PMBA Enduro 2017 Round 2 - photo by JWDT Photography
In modern terms, we reckon this rider is now actually 5 degrees away from FULL enduro.
PMBA Enduro 2017 Round 2 - photo by JWDT Photography
The eagle eyed among you will spot this is a local rider for round sponsor and Singletrack Premier dealer Cycle Factory.
PMBA Enduro 2017 Round 2 - photo by JWDT Photography
Havok Bike Park has been going a few years and gave people some greasy respite from those endless dusty, bone dry trails at Lee Quarry. It’s just awful to see it so dry round here…
PMBA Enduro 2017 Round 2 - photo by JWDT Photography
Shapes AND bonus gurn.
PMBA Enduro 2017 Round 2 - photo by JWDT Photography
The hills at Lee Quarry look smaller than this when you’re riding around them.
PMBA Enduro 2017 Round 2 - photo by JWDT Photography
Smiles all round.
PMBA Enduro 2017 Round 2 - photo by Adam Sherratt
Riders were certainly throwing some very good shapes, judging by the photos!

If you want a feel for the day, here’s a video:

(No video? Try this link).

Glasgow-residient, Hebden Bridge-native trials rider Ali Clarkson came down for this round, and it was his first enduro event. He did nice vlog of the whole thing, with course commentary for most of the stages too:

(No video? Try this link).

If you want to see the full results, they’re up on Roots and Rain.

