PMBA Enduro Round 2: Results and Pictures

At the start of June, the PMBA Enduro Series returned to Calderdale and Lancashire for the fourth time, with stages spanning Lee Quarry and Havok Bike Park. They’ve been in touch with a media pack including many images and a video.

A record 380 people signed up for the event this year, which covered a 23 mile loop including the moors and woodlands between Lee and Havok. Thanks to good weather preceded by a very dry spring here, most trails were bone dry and dusty, save for the deep woods that remained quite greasy. As well PMBA’s media, there’s a great video by Ali Clarkson below.

If you want a feel for the day, here’s a video:



(No video? Try this link).

Glasgow-residient, Hebden Bridge-native trials rider Ali Clarkson came down for this round, and it was his first enduro event. He did nice vlog of the whole thing, with course commentary for most of the stages too:

(No video? Try this link).

If you want to see the full results, they’re up on Roots and Rain.