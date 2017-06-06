Order Your Limited Edition Mountain Mayhem 20th Exposure Lights Now!

Believe it or not, but Mountain Mayhem has been running for 20 years making it one of the longest running mountain bike endurance events. With the ever popular event marking such a landmark anniversary, the bike industry is getting involved to make things extra special.

Exposure Lights are one of the main sponsors for the event, but they’ve also gone a step further and are offering riders the chance to celebrate with Limited Edition Mountain Mayhem’s 20th-anniversary lights. These lights will feature special laser etching and will be made to order in limited numbers.

You can place your order for these special edition lights right now by emailing Exposure Lights (contact details below) and you will be able to choose from the following models;

Six Pack

Maxx D

Toro

Diablo

Axis

Joystick

To order email: info@use1.co.uk

If you’re going to be attending Mountain Mayhem and need a set of lights, then Exposure Lights will also be on hand to offer rentals for the event. Those needing a set will have to pre-book their lights through the Exposure Lights website ahead of the event. The cost of the rental will be £15 for a bar mounted light or £10 for a helmet light.

What is Mountain Mayhem?

Mountain Mayhem was, in 1998, the first ever 24-hour mountain bike endurance event in the UK. After 20 years it has achieved the accolade of being the longest running 24-hour mountain bike endurance event in the world. It is the event that has inspired other 24-hour MTB events across the UK and Europe

When is Mountain Mayhem?

Mountain Mayhem will take place on the 16th – 18th June at Gatcombe Park, Gloucestershire.

How do I enter?

You can enter Mountain Mayhem via the official Mountain Mayhem website: www.mountain-mayhem.com