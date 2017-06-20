Mountain Mayhem Results 2017

Apart from the smiles, the beers, the mechanicals, the sore bums and the calloused hands, this past weekend Mountain Mayhem 20 also resulted in an assortment of podiums. If you want a good overview of what it was like to be there, we’ve got a gallery here (though be warned: Phil The Horse is not for the faint of heart). Below are the podium results for all categories though, and at the bottom you’ll find all results in PDF form.

(All formatted as place, name – laps).

Solo Men:

1. Tony Kiss – 30

2. Richard Penning – 29

3. Martin Handley – 26

Solo Women:

1. Dorothy Liviabella – 21

2. Jo Page – 20

3. Sarah Peters – 18

(Singletrack’s own Hannah Dobson came in 5th with 14 laps – bravely pressing on to race solo after the team that invited her all dropped out!).

Single speed:

1. (Team) Godiva Trailriders – 32

2. (Team) WEC – 30

3. (Team) Ride for Michael Pair – 28

Pairs, Mixed:

1. Team Jakrabbit 1 – 28

2. Shake rattle and roll – 27

3. Jakrabbit B – 27

Pairs, Women:

1. Trailmunki.com – 22

2. Team JMC – Pairs – 18

3. Old School Girls – 16

Pairs, Men:

1. UnderDogs – 36

2. Team JMC / M.Steel Cycles – 34

3. Lumicycle – 30

Veterans:

1. (Team) Corley Neos – 36

2. (Team) Joes Bikes – 35

3. (Team) Team JMC / M.Steel Cycles – 34

Teams of 4, Men:

1. Joes bikes youth – 39

2. Pivot Boompods Racing – 38

3. Cannock Chase Massive – 36

Teams of 4, Women:

1. Freed from the Shire – 28

2. Revolution Sports Physio – 27

3. Mother Muckers – 16

Teams of 5, Mixed:

1. Vicious Cycle Paths – 37

2. Corley Neo s – 36

3. TeamOTE – 36

Teams of 10:

1. Banjocycles1 – 35

2. Superior – 34

3. Engineering – 33

Services:

1. Bolsover and District CC – 32

2. Sir Ken Dodds Dads Dogs Dead – 15

3. Tyre d knobs – 12

Full results in PDF form:

2017-pairs-women

2017-services

2017-singlespeed

2017-solo-women

2017-teams-of-4-men

2017-teams-of-4-women

2017-teams-of-5-mixed

2017-teams-of-10

2017-veterans

2017-solo-men

2017-pairs-mixed

2017-pairs-men