Mavic Trans-Provence Day 3

Another day of riding, another day of awesome photos. Here’s the news from Day 3 of the Mavic Trans-Provence.

Col des Champs was immortalised as soon as the Trans-Provence media team started snapping away as the sun broke its first rays of light. It would be here where racers with bikes and bodies in varying states would start the 47.78km Day 3 here at Mavic Trans-Provence 2017. A long, loose descent into Embraunes would blow away the cobwebs before the longest climb of the day began.

Despite climbing over 700m, it would be the first timed stage of the day that would turn anyone questioning what they were doing here into a firm believer. Racers would climb into a high Alpine valley, flanked on all sides by tall limestone precipices with the way ahead only made clear as riders inched their way to the top.

Stage 1 was, without doubt, doing it for everyone. Clawed hands proof of what had just happened were immediately replaced by the widest of grins as tall tales of near misses and close shaves were shared between high fives. Grey Earth would do nothing to dampen spirits despite the day being the most taxing on riders to date.

Local hero Olivier Giordanengo (Lapierre Mavic La Roue Libre) would use his inside knowledge to pip a still-flying Marco Osborne (Cannondale/WTB) to first place. A win on two of the three stages of the day would put him fourteen seconds ahead of the American at the close of business. François Bailly-Maître (Ibis Cycles Enduro Team) would take the final stage of the day, proving he’s still in touch and only two seconds off General Classification leader Osborne.

Osborne now leads the General Classification my 21 seconds after Day 3, it’s all to play for at the midway point of Mavic Trans-Provence 2017.

In the ladies’ race, Ines Thoma (Canyon Factory Enduro Team) put more clear air between her and her rivals. A flying Monika Buchi (Schmid Velosport, RC Graenichen) would take second place in the General Classification ahead of third place Anka Martin (Juliana/SRAM). Thoma is still two minutes clear at the front, but can Monika reel her in?

Day 4 puts the previous days’ statistics to shame, with a mere 36.18km taking in a meagre (compared to previous days) 1200m ascent with a whopping 3129m of descent. Any burning hands from today will be sorely tested tomorrow.

To round off your riding envy, here’s the Day 3 video: