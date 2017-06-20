Mavic Trans-Provence 2017: Day 2

The riding continues for competitors in the Mavic Trans-Provence 2017. If you can’t wait for us to bring you updates, you can follow the race live here, but as ever, they’ve been in touch with a host of words and pictures. Here’s a link to the results, and here’s the video from day 2:



(Can’t see the video? Try this link).

DAY 2 STATISTICS:

Start: Les Thuiles

Finish: Villars-Colmars

Distance: 44.34km

Ascent: 1586m

Descent: 2646m

No. of Special Stages: 4

Day 1 would end with cloud building over Les Thuile, threatening rain that never came. The 44 kilometres to Villars-Colmars would be done under clear skies once the cloud had been burned away at the top of Col d’Allos. Despite hints of the South in the terrain, there is still a very Alpine feeling to proceedings. While the Verdon might be well known for its precipitous limestone gorges, there’s plenty more on offer in the higher reaches of the valley.

The firey heat coming from a strong June sun would continue to leave the ground dusty on the mountain and loamy in the woods stages made their up over 1500m and down 2600m. Day 2 kept the theme of variety that started with the mix of terrain on Day 1, but this time switched things up to keep the racers on their toes. Hydration was again another key aspect of riding well with the heat and elevation taking their toll.

It was late in the day when it looked that only one man could budge François Bailly-Maître (Ibis Racing Enduro Team) off the top of the leader board at the end of Day 2. The Frenchman had done enough to win all the day’s Special Stages to that point, and only Marco Osborne (Cannondale/WTB) could spoil the party, and spoil the party he did.

Despite losing time late in the day, the American made good his 14 second advantage from yesterday and extended it to 19 seconds. The pair would take two stages each, just like yesterday, showing these two will be battling all the way to the sea.

Ines Thoma (Canyon Factory Enduro Team) extends her lead over second place Anka Martin (Juliana/SRAM) to just over two minutes. Monika Buchi (Schmid Velosport, RC Graenichen) has closed the gap on Anka over today, leaving less than 10 seconds between the two. There’s plenty to play for with four more days of racing to go.

Day 3 will start things off with a shuttle to the infamous Col des Champs. Sunrise here is coveted by many and experienced by the few. Elevation isn’t as impressive as the opening two days but the magic formula will be pushed even harder as the race heads into Valberg and the Grey Earth the area is known for, a staple of the Trans-Provence since 2009.

Images by Sam Needham and Duncan Philpott.