Pro Bike Check: Mason Bond

While over at the Enduro Jura By Julbo, Hannah caught up with Mason Bond from the Pivot/Reynolds Enduro team for a quick bike check. Here’s how he had his Pivot Switchblade set up for the event. If you want to know more about the Switchblade, check out the Bike Test in Issue 113.

Disclosure

Julbo and their UK distributor Lyon Outdoor paid for travel, accommodation and race entry costs for this trip.