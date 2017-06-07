June Online Deals – Save £100s on Park Tools, Casio G-Shock And More

We’ve been bargain hunting again to bring you a selection of offers to pick up online this June. Some of the deals we’ve picked would make excellent Fathers Day gifts too!

Before hitting ‘buy’ on these deals make sure that you have used any discount codes mentioned so that you receive the best price possible.

Park Tools – Various Prices

Tweeks Cycles has a few items on offer this month, but what has really grabbed out attention are the savings they are offering on Park Tools. Any home mechanic or fettler will appreciate the quality of Park Tools, and we’re sure there are some fathers out there who would love some new tools for Fathers Day (wink wink).

For those of you who are really splashing out, perhaps starting up your own race team then there’s a massive £699.90 saving on the Park Tool MK257 Master Tool Set, but even with that saving the price is still a huge £6299.10.

For the rest of us, here are a few Park Tool savings that won’t max out the old credit card;

There are loads of Park Tool offers so to save listing them all here pop over to the Tweeks Cycles website for more details.

Endura Pakajak Jacket – £13.49

This close to summer we really shouldn’t be talking about lightweight waterproof jackets, but those rain clouds don’t look to be in any rush to float away.

If you don’t already have a lightweight jacket then this offer from Chain Reaction Cycles is well worth a look.

2016 Endura Pakajak Jackets have been reduced by 61% bring the price down to a wallet-friendly £13.49. Black, Green, Red and Blue options are available however there are limited sizing options so you should move quickly if you want to nab one.

Ultimate Hardware Folding Bike Maintenance Workstand – £39.99

Another workstand option for the home mechanic. This Ultimate Hardware Folding Bike Workstand features quick release folding legs, stable tripod design, rubber protected clamping area and more.

Originally priced at £99.99, this workstand now has a full 60% knocked off the RRP bringing the cost down to only £39.99.

Lizard Skins Monitor Gloves – £6.49

The Lizard Skins Monitor 1.0 Long Finger Gloves feature articulated fingers, knuckle gussets and are touchscreen compatible. At full retail price, these gloves were going for £29.99 but they are no on sale with a huge 78% saving! Plenty of sizing options available too.

Dropper Posts – From £115.99

Chain Reaction Cycles have plenty of dropper posts on offer, but with their new: CLEAR2017 code you can save an additional £10 off any of them. This brings the most affordable Brand X dropper post down to only £115.99! Below are other dropper posts that are on sale, but remember to use the code to get the lower sales price.

Save Up To £117 On Casio Watches!

We’ve stumbled across some cracking deals on Casio watches ranging from humble, but rugged, G-Shock models all the way up to feature packed Pro Trek Chronographs. All watches listed below can also be bought with an additional 5% saving if ordered before the 18th June, just use the discount code: FATHER5. If none of the watches below takes your fancy then check out this whole range of sale watches.

So that’s it for our June online deals. Remember that some of the offers from our May Online deals are still available so check that out too, and don’t forget to follow Singletrack Daily Deals on Facebook to receive bargain updates on a daily basis.