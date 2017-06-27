Intense Brings Out The Big Guns: New Carbine 29er

Despite relaunching the big bad Tracer enduro bike earlier this year, it would seem that Intense Cycles isn’t quite done on the long-travel front. Looking to tap into the reignited 29er market, Intense has just announced it’ll be joining the likes of the Specialized Enduro 29 and Trek Slash with its very own long-travel, big-wheeled enduro machine.

Taking over where the previous Carbine left off, the new Carbine increases suspension travel up to 155mm on the back, and 160mm on the front. Combined with a new low-slung frame and updated frame features that includes Boost hub spacing, the new Carbine is a purebred race machine designed to go very, very fast off-road.

Although the new Carbine retains the 29in wheelsize of the previous platform, nearly everything else has changed. Drawing on improvements first seen in the Spider, ACV, Primer and Tracer, the new Carbine is equipped with a JS Tuned suspension linkage and a refined frame design that offers two different carbon fibre options; Standard Carbon, and SL Carbon.

The SL Carbon option drops some 260g of frame weight over the standard carbon version, bringing the frame weight to just 2.72kg including the RockShox Super Deluxe RCT3 rear shock.

For the full tech rundown and initial ride review, check out the Intense Carbine First Ride Review here.

Intense Cycles Carbine Features

Long travel full suspension enduro bike

29in wheels

Carbon fibre frame: Standard and SL versions available

155mm travel

JS Enduro Linkage

160mm travel fork

65.5° head angle

74° seat angle

1x only

PF92 threaded bottom bracket shell

ISCG 05 chainguide tabs

445mm chainstay length

Boost 148x12mm rear hub spacing

31.6mm diameter seatpost

Internal gear cable, brake and dropper line routing

Clearance for water bottle inside mainframe

Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

Frame RRP: £3100

Complete bike RRP: £3900 – £9000

Sandwiched in the middle of the frame is a RockShox Super Deluxe RCT3 rear shock (Deluxe RT3 on the entry-level models). Using a large profile rebound dial, the Super Deluxe also gets a piggyback damper to help increase high-speed composure, with the DebonAir can increasing small-bump sensitivity. Intense has tuned the internals further to suit the JS Enduro linkage and the 155mm of rear wheel travel, with more progression dialled in for the big hits.

Being a boutique-level frameset, there are loads of lovely details found within the Carbine frame. Integrated armour protects the carbon downtube, with the same rubberised armour wrapping around the drive-side chainstay. There’s a PF92 bottom bracket for stiffness and a 1x specific design to keep tyre clearance high whilst still building in a stout one-piece swingarm. Intense will offer the Carbine in two frame options; the standard carbon frame for the cheapest two complete bikes, and a 260g lighter ‘SL’ frame for the top three build kit options.

Frame geometry progresses on the new Carbine, with the latest frame increasing the reach over the previous model, while also slackening out the head angle. The longer wheelbase is designed to increase high-speed stability for rugged EWS type trails.

Intense Carbine Factory Specifications

Frame // SL Carbon Fibre, 155mm Travel

SL Carbon Fibre, 155mm Travel Fork // RockShox Lyrik RCT3, 160mm Travel

RockShox Lyrik RCT3, 160mm Travel Shock // RockShox Super Deluxe RC3

RockShox Super Deluxe RC3 Hubs // DT Swiss 240s, Boost Front & Rear

DT Swiss 240s, Boost Front & Rear Rims // ENVE M70 HV

ENVE M70 HV Tyres // Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.3in 3C EXO

Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.3in 3C EXO Drivetrain // SRAM XX1 Eagle 1×12

SRAM XX1 Eagle 1×12 Brakes // Shimano XTR Trail

Shimano XTR Trail Bars // ENVE Custom Carbon, 780mm Width, 10mm Rise

ENVE Custom Carbon, 780mm Width, 10mm Rise Stem // ENVE AM Carbon, 45mm Length

ENVE AM Carbon, 45mm Length Seatpost // Fox Transfer Dropper, 150mm Travel

Fox Transfer Dropper, 150mm Travel RRP // £8999

Intense Carbine Elite Specifications

Frame // SL Carbon Fibre, 155mm Travel

SL Carbon Fibre, 155mm Travel Fork // RockShox Lyrik RCT3, 160mm Travel

RockShox Lyrik RCT3, 160mm Travel Shock // RockShox Super Deluxe RC3

RockShox Super Deluxe RC3 Hubs // DT Swiss 350s, Boost Front & Rear

DT Swiss 350s, Boost Front & Rear Rims // Intense Recon Trail

Intense Recon Trail Tyres // Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.3in 3C EXO

Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.3in 3C EXO Drivetrain // SRAM X01 Eagle 1×12

SRAM X01 Eagle 1×12 Brakes // SRAM Guide RS

SRAM Guide RS Bars // Intense Carbon Recon, 780mm Width, 10mm Rise

Intense Carbon Recon, 780mm Width, 10mm Rise Stem // Race Face Turbine R 35, 45mm Length

Race Face Turbine R 35, 45mm Length Seatpost // Fox Transfer Dropper, 150mm Travel

Fox Transfer Dropper, 150mm Travel RRP // £7200

Intense Carbine Pro Specifications

Frame // SL Carbon Fibre, 155mm Travel

SL Carbon Fibre, 155mm Travel Fork // RockShox Lyrik RCT3, 160mm Travel

RockShox Lyrik RCT3, 160mm Travel Shock // RockShox Super Deluxe RC3

RockShox Super Deluxe RC3 Hubs // DT Swiss 350s, Boost Front & Rear

DT Swiss 350s, Boost Front & Rear Rims // DT Swiss M1700 Spline 30mm

DT Swiss M1700 Spline 30mm Tyres // Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.3in 3C EXO

Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.3in 3C EXO Drivetrain // SRAM X01 Eagle 1×12

SRAM X01 Eagle 1×12 Brakes // SRAM Guide RS

SRAM Guide RS Bars // Intense Carbon Recon, 780mm Width, 10mm Rise

Intense Carbon Recon, 780mm Width, 10mm Rise Stem // Race Face Turbine R 35, 45mm Length

Race Face Turbine R 35, 45mm Length Seatpost // Fox Transfer Dropper, 150mm Travel

Fox Transfer Dropper, 150mm Travel RRP // £6200

Intense Carbine Expert Specifications

Frame // Carbon Fibre, 155mm Travel

Carbon Fibre, 155mm Travel Fork // RockShox Yari RC, 160mm Travel

RockShox Yari RC, 160mm Travel Shock // RockShox Deluxe RC3

RockShox Deluxe RC3 Hubs // DT SwissM1700, Boost Front & Rear

DT SwissM1700, Boost Front & Rear Rims // DT Swiss M1700 Spline 30mm

DT Swiss M1700 Spline 30mm Tyres // Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.3in 3C EXO

Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.3in 3C EXO Drivetrain // SRAM GX Eagle 1×12

SRAM GX Eagle 1×12 Brakes // Shimano Deore XT

Shimano Deore XT Bars // Renthal Fatbar Lite, 780mm Width, 20mm Rise

Renthal Fatbar Lite, 780mm Width, 20mm Rise Stem // Race Face Turbine R 35, 45mm Length

Race Face Turbine R 35, 45mm Length Seatpost // Fox Transfer Dropper, 150mm Travel

Fox Transfer Dropper, 150mm Travel RRP // £4800

Intense Carbine Foundation Specifications

Frame // Carbon Fibre, 155mm Travel

Carbon Fibre, 155mm Travel Fork // RockShox Yari RC, 160mm Travel

RockShox Yari RC, 160mm Travel Shock // RockShox Deluxe RC3

RockShox Deluxe RC3 Hubs // Intense, Boost Front & Rear

Intense, Boost Front & Rear Rims // Race Face ARC 30

Race Face ARC 30 Tyres // Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.3in EXO

Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.3in EXO Drivetrain // SRAM NX Eagle 1×11

SRAM NX Eagle 1×11 Brakes // Shimano M500

Shimano M500 Bars // Intense Recon Alloy, 780mm Width, 20mm Rise

Intense Recon Alloy, 780mm Width, 20mm Rise Stem // Race Face Aeffect R 35, 45mm Length

Race Face Aeffect R 35, 45mm Length Seatpost // Race Face Aeffect, 150mm Travel

Race Face Aeffect, 150mm Travel RRP // £3900

For further information on the new Carbine and to find your nearest dealer, get in touch with UK distributor Saddleback. Otherwise you can read the full review of the Intense Carbine right now.