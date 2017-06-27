Intense Brings Out The Big Guns: New Carbine 29er
by Wil Barrett
June 27, 2017
Despite relaunching the big bad Tracer enduro bike earlier this year, it would seem that Intense Cycles isn’t quite done on the long-travel front. Looking to tap into the reignited 29er market, Intense has just announced it’ll be joining the likes of the Specialized Enduro 29 and Trek Slash with its very own long-travel, big-wheeled enduro machine.
Taking over where the previous Carbine left off, the new Carbine increases suspension travel up to 155mm on the back, and 160mm on the front. Combined with a new low-slung frame and updated frame features that includes Boost hub spacing, the new Carbine is a purebred race machine designed to go very, very fast off-road.
Although the new Carbine retains the 29in wheelsize of the previous platform, nearly everything else has changed. Drawing on improvements first seen in the Spider, ACV, Primer and Tracer, the new Carbine is equipped with a JS Tuned suspension linkage and a refined frame design that offers two different carbon fibre options; Standard Carbon, and SL Carbon.
The SL Carbon option drops some 260g of frame weight over the standard carbon version, bringing the frame weight to just 2.72kg including the RockShox Super Deluxe RCT3 rear shock.
For the full tech rundown and initial ride review, check out the Intense Carbine First Ride Review here.
Intense Cycles Carbine Features
- Long travel full suspension enduro bike
- 29in wheels
- Carbon fibre frame: Standard and SL versions available
- 155mm travel
- JS Enduro Linkage
- 160mm travel fork
- 65.5° head angle
- 74° seat angle
- 1x only
- PF92 threaded bottom bracket shell
- ISCG 05 chainguide tabs
- 445mm chainstay length
- Boost 148x12mm rear hub spacing
- 31.6mm diameter seatpost
- Internal gear cable, brake and dropper line routing
- Clearance for water bottle inside mainframe
- Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large
- Frame RRP: £3100
- Complete bike RRP: £3900 – £9000
Sandwiched in the middle of the frame is a RockShox Super Deluxe RCT3 rear shock (Deluxe RT3 on the entry-level models). Using a large profile rebound dial, the Super Deluxe also gets a piggyback damper to help increase high-speed composure, with the DebonAir can increasing small-bump sensitivity. Intense has tuned the internals further to suit the JS Enduro linkage and the 155mm of rear wheel travel, with more progression dialled in for the big hits.
Being a boutique-level frameset, there are loads of lovely details found within the Carbine frame. Integrated armour protects the carbon downtube, with the same rubberised armour wrapping around the drive-side chainstay. There’s a PF92 bottom bracket for stiffness and a 1x specific design to keep tyre clearance high whilst still building in a stout one-piece swingarm. Intense will offer the Carbine in two frame options; the standard carbon frame for the cheapest two complete bikes, and a 260g lighter ‘SL’ frame for the top three build kit options.
Frame geometry progresses on the new Carbine, with the latest frame increasing the reach over the previous model, while also slackening out the head angle. The longer wheelbase is designed to increase high-speed stability for rugged EWS type trails.
Intense Carbine Factory Specifications
- Frame // SL Carbon Fibre, 155mm Travel
- Fork // RockShox Lyrik RCT3, 160mm Travel
- Shock // RockShox Super Deluxe RC3
- Hubs // DT Swiss 240s, Boost Front & Rear
- Rims // ENVE M70 HV
- Tyres // Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.3in 3C EXO
- Drivetrain // SRAM XX1 Eagle 1×12
- Brakes // Shimano XTR Trail
- Bars // ENVE Custom Carbon, 780mm Width, 10mm Rise
- Stem // ENVE AM Carbon, 45mm Length
- Seatpost // Fox Transfer Dropper, 150mm Travel
- RRP // £8999
Intense Carbine Elite Specifications
- Frame // SL Carbon Fibre, 155mm Travel
- Fork // RockShox Lyrik RCT3, 160mm Travel
- Shock // RockShox Super Deluxe RC3
- Hubs // DT Swiss 350s, Boost Front & Rear
- Rims // Intense Recon Trail
- Tyres // Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.3in 3C EXO
- Drivetrain // SRAM X01 Eagle 1×12
- Brakes // SRAM Guide RS
- Bars // Intense Carbon Recon, 780mm Width, 10mm Rise
- Stem // Race Face Turbine R 35, 45mm Length
- Seatpost // Fox Transfer Dropper, 150mm Travel
- RRP // £7200
Intense Carbine Pro Specifications
- Frame // SL Carbon Fibre, 155mm Travel
- Fork // RockShox Lyrik RCT3, 160mm Travel
- Shock // RockShox Super Deluxe RC3
- Hubs // DT Swiss 350s, Boost Front & Rear
- Rims // DT Swiss M1700 Spline 30mm
- Tyres // Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.3in 3C EXO
- Drivetrain // SRAM X01 Eagle 1×12
- Brakes // SRAM Guide RS
- Bars // Intense Carbon Recon, 780mm Width, 10mm Rise
- Stem // Race Face Turbine R 35, 45mm Length
- Seatpost // Fox Transfer Dropper, 150mm Travel
- RRP // £6200
Intense Carbine Expert Specifications
- Frame // Carbon Fibre, 155mm Travel
- Fork // RockShox Yari RC, 160mm Travel
- Shock // RockShox Deluxe RC3
- Hubs // DT SwissM1700, Boost Front & Rear
- Rims // DT Swiss M1700 Spline 30mm
- Tyres // Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.3in 3C EXO
- Drivetrain // SRAM GX Eagle 1×12
- Brakes // Shimano Deore XT
- Bars // Renthal Fatbar Lite, 780mm Width, 20mm Rise
- Stem // Race Face Turbine R 35, 45mm Length
- Seatpost // Fox Transfer Dropper, 150mm Travel
- RRP // £4800
Intense Carbine Foundation Specifications
- Frame // Carbon Fibre, 155mm Travel
- Fork // RockShox Yari RC, 160mm Travel
- Shock // RockShox Deluxe RC3
- Hubs // Intense, Boost Front & Rear
- Rims // Race Face ARC 30
- Tyres // Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.3in EXO
- Drivetrain // SRAM NX Eagle 1×11
- Brakes // Shimano M500
- Bars // Intense Recon Alloy, 780mm Width, 20mm Rise
- Stem // Race Face Aeffect R 35, 45mm Length
- Seatpost // Race Face Aeffect, 150mm Travel
- RRP // £3900
For further information on the new Carbine and to find your nearest dealer, get in touch with UK distributor Saddleback. Otherwise you can read the full review of the Intense Carbine right now.
