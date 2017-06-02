Fresh Goods Friday 347

It’s Friday and all is very quiet in Singletrack Towers. It’s half term, so Hannah is battling midges in an attempt to have a lovely family camping weekend. Chipps is scything thistles in his field (this is an actual thing, not a metaphor or euphemism). A whole chunk of the Singletrack gang are up at the Fort William World Cup shaking their cowbells (again, not a euphemism). Which leaves…well, who?

Save us, someone. For there can be no true Friday without Fresh Goods Friday. Well, luckily for you, we’ve done a bit of advance planning. We noticed that a Friday was approaching. So here it comes, a slow cooked and pre-prepared Fresh Goods Friday.

Nukeproof Mega 290 Race

Price : £2299.99

This is a 150mm travel front and rear, alloy framed 29er, the Nukeproof Mega 290. Check out all the details on Rob’s latest test ride here.

Billed as enduro machine, our Rob will be giving it a good thrashing to see how it measures up to the Mega 275 he tested last year.

We rather like this contradictory khaki and flouro colourscheme. Does this bike want to lurk, or be seen?

Galibier VentUltra Gilet

Price: £36 inc delivery

A wind proof lightweight gilet with asymmetric zip to keep your core warm in cold winds. Weighing a claimed 59g, it can be easily stuffed away in a pocket or bag when you don’t need it. There are two access panels in the rear so that you can get to your jersey pockets for you mid ride pies, and you can wash it in the machine at 30degC – which is just as well since it’s only available in white.

Tweedlove Head Tube

Price : £5

Some of the gang were off at the Glentress 7 last week, part of the Tweedlove Festival, and came back with these. There are still plenty more events taking place, including the Enjoyro and the mega bike test weekend. If you’re contemplating a new bike purchase, this demo weekend really should be in your calendar. Check out all the events that are running here.

Ion Traze Amp Shorts

Price : £74.99

Lightweight four way stretch baggy-but-not-too-baggy shorts for riding. Fast drying for if it’s wet, breathable for if it’s warm. Pockets include a phone pouch designed to protect your phone against light showers and small impacts.

Ion Traze Amp Tee

Price : £44.99

Made of Nano Bamboo Charcoal fabric (ooh!), this jersey features a fitted hem, so your jersey won’t flap around as you ride. A nice middle ground between a fitted roadie jersey and the baggy free ride options.

Ion Dude Gloves

Price : £19.99

Lightweight gloves with a one piece palm for added comfort, and silicone grip on the palms and fingers.

Ion Pole Socks

Price : tbc

Ergonomically cut socks for your feet. Or Wil’s feet, as these are the perfect match for the rest of the outfit, and Wil is the only one here wee enough to fit into the small sizes we’ve been sent. Anyone would thing he planned it that way.

Ion K-Lite Zip Knee Pads

Price : £74.99

We had the K-Lite pads in our grouptest of pads for Issue 112, but these are the K-Lite Zip pads, which include a zip to help you get them on and off more easily. These combine thin SAS-TEC padding with hidden hardcaps to distribute loads in case of a crash. Which Chipps will be hoping not to have when he wears these for the Fort William Endurance Downhill in July.

Ageless Strength

Price : £17.99

Curiously, this came in specifically addressed to Mark. Not that we’re reading anything into that at all. The book promises ‘Strong and Fit for a Lifetime’. We’re not sure how it’s going to turn back the clock and make up for the years before this book arrived, but we’re all feeling very confident that Mark will soon be building fitness in just one hour a week and well on his way to Ageless Strength. He assures us he’ll be on the six-week quick start program just as soon as he’s finished reading the book.

Of The Earth Power Pots

Price : £1.99 per pot

Take the red pill: the Power of Red pot has strawberry, goji berry and beetroot; the green pill with The Power of Green contains spirulina, green tea and barley grass; or go for…wait for it…The Power of Brown, with cacao and maca. We weren’t sure what powers would be bestowed on you by eating The Power of Brown, so we trialled it on Mark. Here’s the result.

Specialized Body Geometry Footbeds

Price: tbc

Designed to make sure you get the perfect fit on your bike, with your feet perfectly aligned – as might be sorted out for you if you had a bike fit. Which would have come in very handy for Wil, who has been suffering with knee pain. Except that he has now dislocated his shoulder too. Oh dear.

Right, that’s your lot. In honour of our Fort William road trippers, here’s a great road trip tune (though some not so great driving).