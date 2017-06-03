Fort William 2017: Video Log Day Two

It is ALL going on at the 2017 Fort William World Cup! Have you been keeping up to date with all the action? If not, make sure you check out our Fort Bill Social Media page for all of the photos, videos and race updates from the world’s biggest mountain bike event.

Team Singletrack is on the ground at Fort Bill with cameras and microphones in hand, and they’re delivering plenty of goods live and direct from both the race pits and the racetrack at Fort Bill. Here they give us a behind-the-scenes look at what’s going on at Fort Bill, who’s riding what, and which riders to look out for.

Enjoy!