Fort William 2017: Video Log Day Four

As one of the biggest and most bodacious rounds of the UCI Downhill World Cup series, Fort William possesses an undeniable energy. On Day Four of the World Cup, that energy stepped up a notch as the grandstands filled with spectators, and the race pits swarmed with team riders and mechanics getting prepped for their qualifying runs.

Yes, Day Four was all about race qualification – get it right here, and there were both valuable points to be earned and crucial race lines to be dialled in time for Sunday’s main event. Get it wrong though, and a crash on this course could ruin any chances of turning up on the start line.

As more riders came down the course, the crowds grew in the finish line area and the volume turned up a few levels – this was proper Fort Bill stuff. With the cameras rolling all day long, the Singletrack team captured all of the action behind the scenes. So sit yourself back, relax, and soak up the special atmosphere that is the Fort William World Cup.