Fort William 2017: Tracey Hannah Wins Elite Women
by Wil Barrett
June 4, 2017
Tracey Hannah has just taken the win in the Elite Womens race at the 2017 Fort William World Cup! She finished 10 seconds ahead of her nearest rival, Myriam Nicole, with Emilie Siegenthaler taking third. In other breaking news, Rachel Atherton has been confirmed as injured after suffering a crash this morning during timed practice. The crash ruins her amazing unbeaten track record of World Cup victories in unfortunate circumstances.
We’ll update you with details as they come.