Fort William 2017: Tracey Hannah Wins Elite Women

Tracey Hannah has just taken the win in the Elite Womens race at the 2017 Fort William World Cup! She finished 10 seconds ahead of her nearest rival, Myriam Nicole, with Emilie Siegenthaler taking third. In other breaking news, Rachel Atherton has been confirmed as injured after suffering a crash this morning during timed practice. The crash ruins her amazing unbeaten track record of World Cup victories in unfortunate circumstances.

We’ll update you with details as they come.

Yes she can!! @TraceyHannah takes the win in #FortWilliam. She can't believe it. "A crazy run. Very emotional!"#UCIMTBWC — UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) June 4, 2017

Well, what did you make of that?! Here are the top ten Elite Women today, with Hannah going into the World Cup overall lead. #UCIMTBWC pic.twitter.com/53T7hBqtaj — UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) June 4, 2017