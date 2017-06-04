Fort William 2017: Greg Minnaar Wins Elite Men
by Wil Barrett
June 4, 2017
Greg Minaar has done it! He’s just taken the win at the 2017 Fort William World Cup, making it his seventh victory at the iconic Scottish race venue. Greg has been racing on a prototype 29er Santa Cruz V10, and it looks like the big wheels have worked for the big South African, after he put in over three seconds over his nearest rival, Jack Moir, with Aaron Gwin coming in third after a fast and slippery ride down the Fort Bill racetrack.
It turns out big wheels don’t seem too boring, and they work pretty darn well in the Scottish Highlands. What an incredible show by Greg Minnaar once again. Congratulations to Mr Fort William!
scc999 said on June 4, 2017
Great spoiler! Could have left the winners name out of the title of this and the women’s one too.
It’s nice to actually see some goodd coverage of a WC event on STW that isn’t XC, but not all of us get to watch it live and might want to be able to easily avoid spoiling the result without a total internet ban!