Fort William 2017: Greg Minnaar Wins Elite Men

Greg Minaar has done it! He’s just taken the win at the 2017 Fort William World Cup, making it his seventh victory at the iconic Scottish race venue. Greg has been racing on a prototype 29er Santa Cruz V10, and it looks like the big wheels have worked for the big South African, after he put in over three seconds over his nearest rival, Jack Moir, with Aaron Gwin coming in third after a fast and slippery ride down the Fort Bill racetrack.

Okay, this is it. Can Greg Minnaar win again at Fort William? Here we go…#UCIMTBWC — UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) June 4, 2017

How does he do it?! He's over 3 seconds up and we can expect some serious speed on the bottom section. #UCIMTBWC — UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) June 4, 2017

Mr Fort William does it again!! His 7th win at this classic venue. Congratulations @GregMinnaar! — UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) June 4, 2017

Well, we got the exciting finish we had hoped for!

Here is today's top ten from a brilliant battle at #UCIMTBWC Fort William. pic.twitter.com/6aG3xmJhlU — UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) June 4, 2017

Big wheels don’t seem to boring!!! @robbie.murray.media with the money shot 👊🏼 A post shared by Greg Minnaar (@gregminnaar) on Jun 3, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

It turns out big wheels don’t seem too boring, and they work pretty darn well in the Scottish Highlands. What an incredible show by Greg Minnaar once again. Congratulations to Mr Fort William!