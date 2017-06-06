Fort William 2017: Finish Area Gallery

Sitting track-side, holding onto a camera, while the elite riders plummet to the bottom of the 2017 Fort William Downhill World Cup track was pretty damn exciting. The whiz of freehubs, and the occasional mouthful of roost as they fly by, is as close to the action as you can get. But although riders are at full tilt on all parts of the track, it’s the finish area where the real magic happens. From a rider’s point of view, the crowd’s track-side presence and the huge noise coming from the finish arena could be completely blanked out, to avoid any unwanted distractions, but for us spectators, it’s the crowd that act as the warning signal for those oncoming riders. The noise of cow-bells, clapping and all the ‘whoops and hollas’ you could ask for, mean some sweet two-wheeled action is coming your way, very soon.

Our man James was down in the finish area, armed with a photograph-creating device, papping away, grabbing those little moments the big TV cameras might not catch, or the high-fives that have been missed by the abundance of spectators waving flags in front of you. Don’t you worry though, we’ve got your back. Let’s head through a truly emotional Sunday afternoon at Fort Bill, down where the party starts, continues, and ends.

7 wins out of 15 at Fort William for Minnaar, and a pounding race from Tracey Hannah saw the Elite Mens and Womens wrap up. With racing more exciting than ever and controversy all over the shop regarding the track, this year at Fort William was off the chain. For more action from our trip to the ‘Best World Cup on the circuit’, head over to our YouTube channel, to see behind the scenes footage and plenty of chatting with the racers. Another year at Fort William is done. We’ll see you there next year!