Fort William 2017: Behind The Scenes – Friday Practice

It’s Friday here at the 2017 Fort William World Cup, which means it’s practice and timed practice day. We’ve been lucky enough to see plenty of riders head up the mountain and grace the track with their supreme style and incredible bike control, but down in the pits, our trusty Singletrack crew have been hunting down some riders to catch up with them, and grab their thoughts on Fort William as a race, and specifically the updated track for 2017.

Ross was on hand and on camera duties, to point it in the faces of plenty of riders in and around the pits, including Aaron Gwin, Sam Hill and Jack Reading. We even managed a quick chat with Joe Barnes who isn’t even racing this year, but instead is helping out on mechanic duties.

