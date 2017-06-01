Fort Bill DH World Cup Video Log

We’ve sent five of our very best up the M6 to Fort William this week for our favourite event of the year, the Fort Bill World Cup.

As usual, we’ll be pumping out as many stories, pictures and videos as we can and we kick it all off with the first Video Log from the guys who have just arrived at their palatial accommodations in direct line of sight of Ben Nevis itself.

Check this out. Their first log has dropped.. or something.

There’s a lot more content available to watch over on our Youtube Channel, so make sure you pop over there and click the subscribe button to be notified when we upload more.

Singletrack On YouTube

Today the gang of five will be setting up the Singletrack stand in the event village where James will be tempting passersby with DVDs and magazines. Then it will be to the pits and the other trade stands, so tune in later to see what they find.

We have a dedicated Twitter account that we dust off and bring back to life once a year for our World Cup coverage. It’s often vague but pretty much consistently sarcastic. In particular we will be commentating the finals over the weekend so if you aren’t near a video stream or maybe you are but you like to have our special breed of commentary running at the same time, then follow our @stwfortbill account for ‘extra’.

StwFortBill On Twitter