Cuda Bikes And Mini Mayhem At Mountain Mayhem 2017

Mountain Mayhem might be on your radar for some endurance racing this weekend, but while you’re racing around for hours on end, what are your kids meant to be doing? Thankfully the team arranging Mountain Mayhem have this covered with the help of even sponsor Cuda Bikes.

Cuda is the official kids bike and Mini Mayhem sponsor for Mountain Mayhem and will be bringing along its full range of bikes for young riders to throw their leg over and demo. The range of Cuda Bikes is suitable for riders aged 2-11 and will be available to test on the kid-friendly Cuda demo track.

For those of you who have young racers, then Mini Mayhem will be the race to get them signed up for.

Mini Mayhem is open to riders under 15 years of age and all entrants will take home a price. Racers are asked to signup online and register at the event on Friday between midday and 8:30 pm with a final registration time available on Saturday morning between 7-8:30 am.

If you want to get your kids signed up to Mini Mayhem head over to the official signup page here.

What is Mountain Mayhem?

Mountain Mayhem was, in 1998, the first ever 24-hour mountain bike endurance event in the UK. After 20 years it has achieved the accolade of being the longest running 24-hour mountain bike endurance event in the world. It is the event that has inspired other 24-hour MTB events across the UK and Europe

Where and When is Mountain Mayhem?

Mountain Mayhem will take place on the 16th – 18th June at Gatcombe Park, Gloucestershire.

How do I enter?

You can enter Mountain Mayhem via the official Mountain Mayhem website: www.mountain-mayhem.com