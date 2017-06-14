159 Seconds Of Brandon Sememuk

It’s hump day – we hear you – but trust us, we got your back! Just in time for some midweek inspiration (or is it procrastination?), we’ve just been sent this short edit from SRAM that features the talents of none other than Brandon Semenuk. As one of the most stylish mountain bikers on the planet (most likely THE most stylish riders on the planet), we’re not sure that 159 seconds of him riding is quite enough to be honest.

Titled ‘Simplicity’, the video does as the video says. It showcases some of Semenuk’s ridiculously smooth riding style, while also giving you a bit of an idea of the effort he and his team go into to create the lines he rides. The lines are fast, huge, and steep, and they’re chock-full of silky-smooth flow. The result is a collection of beautifully curated sections of trail that may look simple, but sure as heck ain’t.

“There’s a special greatness in simplicity. And greatness is sometimes best measured in what you don’t see. When there’s something left for your imagination. When you can’t taste every ingredient. When you don’t see the hours of thought, and practice, and trial, and error. When you can do more, but less is more powerful. When you express yourself purely, simply. There’s greatness in simplicity, but it isn’t simple.”

Video By: Revel Co.

Photos by: Ian Collins, Dan Frew and Rupert Walker

If you’d like to gorge on some more goodness from the incredible rider that is Semenuk (we’re literally on a video-binge right now), then head here for more Brandon Semenuk riding videos.

Sram.com