WTF: The Hudspith Steam Bike

Found via our forum, UK pensioner Geoff Hudspith has built a steam powered bicycle. It does ten miles to a tank of water, and will get to a top speed of around twenty miles per hour. Here he is pootling around on it:

(Video not showing? Here’s a link to it).

Geoff seems to be an engineer rather than a Browngoth, and the bike has evidently been around for quite a long time before popping onto our radar. If you’d like to see many more photos of it, there’s an excellent write up by Geoff over on the Steam Car Club of Great Britain.