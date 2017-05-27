VLOG: Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay Launch

May 27, 2017

If you checked out the news this morning, you will have seen that Rocky Mountain has just unveiled one of the biggest projects its been working on for the past three years. If you haven’t, get your peepers onto the news article on the 2018 Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay, and for the full strip down and assessment, check out our first ride review here.

The launch saw Wil head to Valberg for the very first time, where he rode alongside a bunch of other journalists on the steep and rocky singletrack around the region. Before heading off for the two-day launch, Wil got the cameras along to give us a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on at a bike launch.

Definitely not Todmorden.
Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay launch, Valberg 2017. April 2017. Photo by Matt Wragg
The first idiot catches the early photos? Photo by Matt Wragg.
Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay launch, Valberg 2017. April 2017. Photo by Matt Wragg
Journalists being lubricated with beer prior to brainwashing. Photo by Matt Wragg.
Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay launch, Valberg 2017. April 2017. Photo by Matt Wragg
Checking out the Altitude Powerplay for the first time. Photo by Matt Wragg.
Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay launch, Valberg 2017. April 2017. Photo by Matt Wragg
So many excited Euros in one small space. Photo by Matt Wragg.
Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay launch, Valberg 2017. April 2017. Photo by Matt Wragg
Learnings. “If you can learn to turn it on, you can ride”, explains Alex Cogger of Rocky Mountain. Photo by Matt Wragg.
Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay launch, Valberg 2017. April 2017. Photo by Matt Wragg
Giving Geoff Gulevich and Wade Simmons a run for their money. Or not… Photo by Matt Wragg

