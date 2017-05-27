VLOG: Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay Launch

If you checked out the news this morning, you will have seen that Rocky Mountain has just unveiled one of the biggest projects its been working on for the past three years. If you haven’t, get your peepers onto the news article on the 2018 Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay, and for the full strip down and assessment, check out our first ride review here.

The launch saw Wil head to Valberg for the very first time, where he rode alongside a bunch of other journalists on the steep and rocky singletrack around the region. Before heading off for the two-day launch, Wil got the cameras along to give us a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on at a bike launch.