Video: Yohan Triboulat does trials+MTB
by David Hayward
May 9, 2017
We first saw French rider Yohan Triboulat via this relatively undiscovered and beautiful video from the Phillipines, in which he deploys his ample skills to mountain bikes:
Naturally we went looking for more, and found his YouTube channel. For most of us, Grenoble is usually one of those places we pass through on the way to somewhere and something more exciting in the Alps. Not so for Yohan:
grenosteve said on May 9, 2017
Awesome! 🙂