Video: Canadian National Enduro Series Stage 2

We’ve noticed a small but growing YouTube genre in the past year, of point of view trail tourism. The creators are armed with chest-mounted gimbals for super-smooth footage, and they’re slowly documenting trails worldwide. We may not be able to get to and ride every spectacular destination on the globe, but thanks to the magic of video we can have a good old gawp at plenty of it now.

BKXC is on a mission to track down and film some of the best mountain bike trails in the world. The Singletrack Sampler has more of a diary format, with videos of riding and the lifestyle that allows him to do so much of it.

Just a few weeks ago, BCpov popped up, posting videos of British Columbia. This video from a race is quite serene (once you tune out the heavy breathing!):

(no video showing? Here’s a link)