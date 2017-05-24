Video: Bryn & Bas Ride Reunion Island

Is anyone else feeling the effects of hump day? We most definitely are. In fact, today is double-hump day at the Singletrack office, particularly with tomorrow being *dun-dun-dun-dun-duuuuun* DEADLINE DAY…

So you can imagine our pleasure when a convenient excuse for procrastination turned up in our email inboxes, in the form of a frankly stunning video on behalf of Shimano. Showcasing some of the riding and terrain on Reunion Island, the video has been shot by Anthill Films and features the riding talents of Bryn Atkinson and Bas Van Steenbergen.

“We had heard of this volcanic island in the middle of the Indian Ocean with amazing trail riding, a tight-knit group of local riders, and diverse landscapes. We went into the trip without expectations, and left inspired by the new friends we met and the rugged beauty of the place. If you ever get a chance to go Reunion Island – do it.”



(No video showing up? Follow this link).