Video: Bryn & Bas Ride Reunion Island

by
May 24, 2017

Is anyone else feeling the effects of hump day? We most definitely are. In fact, today is double-hump day at the Singletrack office, particularly with tomorrow being *dun-dun-dun-dun-duuuuun* DEADLINE DAY

So you can imagine our pleasure when a convenient excuse for procrastination turned up in our email inboxes, in the form of a frankly stunning video on behalf of Shimano. Showcasing some of the riding and terrain on Reunion Island, the video has been shot by Anthill Films and features the riding talents of Bryn Atkinson and Bas Van Steenbergen.

Bryn Atkinson, Bas VanSteenbergen with locals David Delassus and Theo Booy on Reunion Island, Indian Ocean
Bryn Atkinson, Bas VanSteenbergen with locals David Delassus and Theo Booy on Reunion Island, Indian Ocean. Photo: Stirling Lorence.

We had heard of this volcanic island in the middle of the Indian Ocean with amazing trail riding, a tight-knit group of local riders, and diverse landscapes. We went into the trip without expectations, and left inspired by the new friends we met and the rugged beauty of the place. If you ever get a chance to go Reunion Island – do it.”


(No video showing up? Follow this link).

Components of Adventure: Reunion Island - photo by Sterling Lorence
This doesn’t appear to be the UK. Photo: Stirling Lorence.
. Photo: Stirling Lorence.
No bikes here – confusing huh? Photo: Stirling Lorence.
Components of Adventure: Reunion Island - photo by Sterling Lorence
Ok, the bikes are back. Phew! Photo: Stirling Lorence.
Bryn Atkinson,. Photo: Stirling Lorence. Bas VanSteenbergen with locals David Delassus and Theo Booy on Reunion Island, Indian Ocean
Dancing through the trees. Photo: Stirling Lorence.
. Photo: Stirling Lorence.
Bryn bringing the Aussie to Reunion Island. Photo: Stirling Lorence.

Categorised as:

News Sponsored

Posted on: May 24, 2017

Tagged with: