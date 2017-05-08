Video: Bird Gravity Enduro Welsh Open At Dyfi Forest

If you’re keen for some gravity enduro racing action, then you’ll be eager to hear more about the upcoming Welsh Open event. Taking in some of the best singletrack around Dyfi Forest, the Bird Gravity Enduro Welsh Open will be held on Sunday the 21st of May, with competitors tackling 45km of riding across five stages with 1800m of descent. And all in one day!

Read on for more event details and a sweet little video edit that’ll get those typing fingers sweaty in anticipation…

Press Release

On the 21st May, Welsh Gravity Enduro and the Dyfi forest will host the Bird Gravity Enduro Welsh Open 2017.

As well as being the Welsh Champs 2017 it is also the second of the UK EWS qualifiers for 2017, this gives riders the opportunity to gain points to qualify for 2018 Enduro World Series. You do not need a license to race the event, but if you wish to gain EWS points you must be an EMBA member prior to the event. The Welsh Open will run over five stages starting in Machynlleth before heading out into “The Dyfi” for three forest stages before returning to Mach for the last stage. A total of 45km for the day. There is also a shorter Sport category for those wishing to give it a go and experience the event, three stages over 32km.

Advertisement (Adtech)

Check out the website for more info. Entries close on the 17th May at 20:00