Video: BEMBA National Enduro Champs

Just over a week ago, the inaugural BEMBA National Enduro Championship took place at Graythwaite Hall, near Hawkshead in Cumbria. Here’s a highlight reel; see below for a small gallery and full results.



(Here’s a link just in case the video embed isn’t showing for you)

It’s probably not a massive surprise to anyone that Tracey Mosely got the elite women’s win. She said of the event: “It was great to have a UK champs for enduro as the discipline has so many great events at different locations across the UK it was nice to get everyone together to battle it out on the same day in the same place ! A stunning location, great social vibe and some testing stages, all made for a good day of racing, and more importantly having fun riding bikes ! Thanks PMBA for getting this off the ground and I hope we now have a UK champs every year to crown a National Champion”.

(Images provided by PMBA)

Full results:

U16

1st – Ben Jackson

2nd- Cameron Chrisholm

3rd- Douglas Copeman

U19

1st – Dan Hole

2nd – Tom Wilson

3rd – Joe Butterworth

Senior Men

1st – Matt Stuttard

2nd – Joe Connell

3rd – Kelan Grant

Masters Men

1st – Martyn Brookes

2nd – Ian Austermuhle

3rd – Mat Wright

Veterans

1st – Dan Bishop

2nd Darren Howarth

3rd – Andrew Titley

Grand Vets

1st – John Cobb

2nd – Paul Barrett

3rd – Alex Cameron

Elite Women

1st – Tracey Moseley

2nd- Katy Winton

3rd – Rebecca Baraona

U21 Women

1st – Megan James

2nd – Polly Henderson

3rd – Harriet Harnden

Masters Women

1st – Roslynn Newman

2nd – Claire Bennett

3rd – Katie Wakely

40+ Women

1st – Sally Evamy

2nd – Catherine Hart

3rd – Kate Ratcliffe