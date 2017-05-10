Video: BEMBA National Enduro Champs
by David Hayward
May 10, 2017
Just over a week ago, the inaugural BEMBA National Enduro Championship took place at Graythwaite Hall, near Hawkshead in Cumbria. Here’s a highlight reel; see below for a small gallery and full results.
(Here’s a link just in case the video embed isn’t showing for you)
It’s probably not a massive surprise to anyone that Tracey Mosely got the elite women’s win. She said of the event: “It was great to have a UK champs for enduro as the discipline has so many great events at different locations across the UK it was nice to get everyone together to battle it out on the same day in the same place ! A stunning location, great social vibe and some testing stages, all made for a good day of racing, and more importantly having fun riding bikes ! Thanks PMBA for getting this off the ground and I hope we now have a UK champs every year to crown a National Champion”.
(Images provided by PMBA)
Full results:
U16
1st – Ben Jackson
2nd- Cameron Chrisholm
3rd- Douglas Copeman
U19
1st – Dan Hole
2nd – Tom Wilson
3rd – Joe Butterworth
Senior Men
1st – Matt Stuttard
2nd – Joe Connell
3rd – Kelan Grant
Masters Men
1st – Martyn Brookes
2nd – Ian Austermuhle
3rd – Mat Wright
Veterans
1st – Dan Bishop
2nd Darren Howarth
3rd – Andrew Titley
Grand Vets
1st – John Cobb
2nd – Paul Barrett
3rd – Alex Cameron
Elite Women
1st – Tracey Moseley
2nd- Katy Winton
3rd – Rebecca Baraona
U21 Women
1st – Megan James
2nd – Polly Henderson
3rd – Harriet Harnden
Masters Women
1st – Roslynn Newman
2nd – Claire Bennett
3rd – Katie Wakely
40+ Women
1st – Sally Evamy
2nd – Catherine Hart
3rd – Kate Ratcliffe
