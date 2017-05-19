UK Gravity Enduro Returns for 2018

Exciting news for the UK enduro racer: UK Gravity Enduro is returning both bigger and better for the 2018 season.

The Grandfather of the UK Enduro scene, Steve Parr and his partner Liz have taken a well deserved year-long break from the race scene, spending valuable time with their two-year-old daughter Imogen.

‘The #bringbackparr campaign started in 2017 and got the grey matter thinking’ said Steve. ‘Now is the time to deliver a national level enduro series that takes in the best tracks and venues the UK has to offer.’

The format will be the same as previous years – 5 rounds Nationwide, all with seeding on Saturday and 5 stages on Sunday. Camping will be available from Thursday evening, with open trails on Friday.

Personal insurance will NOT be required but is highly recommended, helmets must be worn at all times and must be of the full face variety (detachable chin guards must be in place on stages).

Planning for 2018 is now well underway, dates and venues will be announced just after the EWS dates are released. Entries will go live on Saturday the 3rd of February at 09:00 with places limited to 300 riders on a first come, first served basis. More announcements regarding title sponsor and supporting sponsors will soon follow.