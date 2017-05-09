Tweedlove’s Big Heart

Possibly one of the most beloved riding destinations in the country, the Tweed Valley has a packed year of riding events. We already covered the massive demo fleet they’ll have at the Tweedlove Bike Festival in June, and they recently had a little launch event with Katy Winton and a load of local kids:

See if you can spot Katy in this photo on their Facebook page – she’s cleverly concealed herself among some of the smallest children.