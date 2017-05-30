The Power Of Bicycles: Buffalo Bike On Tour

If you don’t yet know what a Buffalo Bike is, where have you been? No, it’s not the latest carbon fibre enduro slayer, and it’s not an e-bike. It’s a much more important bike than any built for pleasure and leisure bike could ever be: a robust bike with cargo carrying capabilities specifically designed to withstand the trials of life in Africa, where these bikes are helping change lives.

June 2017 marks the 200th anniversary of the bicycle. While the design has changed over the last two centuries, the life-changing power of this incredible invention has not diminished. It’s not just children who are been given a kick start in life with these bikes from World Bicycle Relief – small businesses can grow, and the mechanics that help maintain these bikes get extra work too.

If you’d like to see a Buffalo Bike for yourself, want to find our more about the program, or want to see the difference your donation has made, the Buffalo Bike will be on tour in the UK as follows:

Where to see the Buffalo Bicycle:

Glasgow – Bike Station – 7th June at 6pm

Edinburgh – CMS Office – 8th June from 6:30pm

Sheffield – Amici and Bici – 12th June from 6:30pm

Manchester – Rapha Cafe – 13th June from 6:30pm

Bristol – Roll For the Soul – 14th June from 6:30pm

The events are free but places are limited so register here if you want to attend.

If you can’t make the events but would like to donate click here.