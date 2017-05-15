Stolen: YT Bikes Test Fleet

Gloucestershire Police are investigating the theft of 20 test mountain bikes taken from the Rolling Circus Event tour at Cannop Cycle Centre, Coleford, Forest of Dean. The bikes had been at the centre since Friday 12 May and are worth thousands of pounds.

The bikes, owned by German manufacturer YT, were touring the country attending various bike parks and trail centres giving people the opportunity to view and test new models that are not currently on sale in the UK.

Unfortunately our demo day in F.O.D is cancelled due to all our bikes being stolen in the night, please keep a look out for any YT Bikes being sold! Sorry guys, we will be back! 😓 A post shared by YT Industries (@yt_industries) on May 14, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

Sometime between the hours of 1.00am and 5.00am this morning, Sunday 14 May, unknown offenders entered the centre and stole the valuable bikes which were secured in a tent on the site.

Police are appealing for witnesses or for anyone who can help us with our enquiries to please come forward. Maybe you saw or heard a suspicious vehicle/s in the area or have seen or been offered a bike for sale.

Please call 101 quoting incident number 91 of 14 May 2017 if you have any relevant information.

It is not yet clear whether other the planned events for the Rolling Circus Tour will go ahead.