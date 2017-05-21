Stolen : Cotic Demo Bikes

After a great day on at Steel City Downhill, Sam the Demo Man woke up to find his van had been broken into. Luckily it’s only two bikes – not the whole demo fleet, so if you’re booked into a Cotic demo day (or you’ve booked a private demo ride for you and you mates – yes, that is a thing!) then that will be unaffected. Here’s the post Cotic has just released on Facebook. Keep your eyes peeled folks:

Some bad news unfortunately, our Steel City Downhill hangovers were made worse this morning when Sam discovered our van was broken into last night, and a couple of bikes stolen, from right outside his house. Please keep an eye out for these bikes:

Large RocketMAX demo bike in Fast Red, platinum spec with carbon wheels:

Fox 34 Factory Forks

Raceface Next Carbon cranks

XTR rear mech

Cane Creek DBinline shock

Joystick Analog carbon bars

WTB ci24 rims on silver Hope Pro 4 hubs.

Raceface Turbine dropper post

XT brakes.

Sam’s medium Rocket, green:

Roughly a gold build with a couple of identifying features:

WTB asym i29 wheels

Joystick Analog carbon bars

Hope 50mm stem

Well worn black Burgtec penthouse flat pedals.

Hope sticker on the inside of the chainstay that Baybutt doctored to say ‘Dope’

Joystick Analog saddle

X Fusion Manic dropper post

Hopefully we can at least make them too hot to handle. Bike thieves are the scum of the earth, and it seems they’re pretty active in the Sheffield area after the big race, keep your pride and joy safe folks. These are the best pictures we have of the exact bikes.

If you spot these bikes anywhere, contact the Police.

Fingers crossed they get the bikes back, as it is a sad end to what sounds like a great day out in the Steel City. Our Andi was there racing (and crashing) – check in for tomorrow’s Monday Morning Debrief for his version of events.