Singletrack Forum Informs Design Of New Kinesis Tripster AT

by
May 31, 2017

Once upon a time, three years ago now, one of our Forumites started the thread ‘Tripster ATR finally built up – lush!’, posting up this picture of their bespoke build.

@somafunk - look what you started.
@somafunk – look what you started.

The thread blossomed into a spectacular collection of pictures of beautiful titanium, plus many questions and answers. It’s the Wikipedia of Tripsters. It’s also been closely followed by the people developing the new iterations of Kinesis Tripsters, as the thread shows people discovering the limits of the bike, wishing it could do this, or that, and using them in all sorts of different ways that perhaps hadn’t been thought of when the bike was first developed.

kinesis-uk_tripster-at_arran-blue_studio_8
Arran Blue option

Hop forward, and today sees the launch of the Kinesis Tripster AT – an alloy version. Informed not only by the Singletrack Forum, but also by that Singletrack Legend, Mike Hall.

Adventure bike!
Adventure bike!

All the details are over on grit.cx now, so pop on over for a closer look, or tune in next week when we’ll be taking delivery of this test bike.

This will be ours soon!
This will be ours soon!

Categorised as:

News

Posted on: May 31, 2017

Tagged with: