Sea Otter 2017: Teravail Tyres

Among a few new tyre companies we spotted at the Sea Otter were Teravail, owned by QBP (Quality Bicycle Products), who also count amongst their companies Salsa, Surly and 45NRTH. As you might expect from such a pedigree, these tyres aren’t aimed solely at Extreme Death Gnar, but a broad range of conditions from XC and bikepacking, up to more aggressive trail tyres. Unusually, they’re doing 29+ (2.6), which not many people seem to be making right now.

If you’re interested in getting any of these in the UK, Charlie The Bikemonger is your man, and they’ll be appearing on this page sometime in June (Charlie’s helpfully sent us a pricing breakdown, which you can find at the bottom of this story).

You can read more about the full range of off road tyres here, and here’s Charlie’s breakdown of UK pricing and what’s coming in. ETA according to Charlie and Teravail is June/July.