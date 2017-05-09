Sea Otter 2017: Teravail Tyres

May 9, 2017

Among a few new tyre companies we spotted at the Sea Otter were Teravail, owned by QBP (Quality Bicycle Products), who also count amongst their companies Salsa, Surly and 45NRTH. As you might expect from such a pedigree, these tyres aren’t aimed solely at Extreme Death Gnar, but a broad range of conditions from XC and bikepacking, up to more aggressive trail tyres. Unusually, they’re doing 29+ (2.6), which not many people seem to be making right now.

If you’re interested in getting any of these in the UK, Charlie The Bikemonger is your man, and they’ll be appearing on this page sometime in June (Charlie’s helpfully sent us a pricing breakdown, which you can find at the bottom of this story).

seaotter2017_teravail002
Most of the range is plus, variously in 29 x 2.6, or 27.5 x 2.8 – 3.0
seaotter2017_teravail008
The 29 x 2.2 Sparwood (left) is an exception to Teravail’s off road plus tyres, filling a gap in the range between those and gravel tyres.
seaotter2017_teravail005
There are a few aggressive tyres in the range, but most Teravail tyres are built around lighter, faster rolling tread patterns.
seaotter2017_teravail004
The Cumberland is more of a plus semi-slick, and in the foreground here you can just see the burlier, more trail-oriented Kennebec.
seaotter2017_teravail007
The Coronado is a 27.5+ only option, coming in at 3.0 and designed to give a bit more float on loose, sandy surfaces.
seaotter2017_teravail009
The 650 x 47 Rampart is a high volume road tyre for people who maybe want a bit more cushioning or speed for CX/gravel duties. Or for extremely optimistic mountain bikers.
seaotter2017_teravail011
There’s no word on their website about this Teravail branded bike…
seaotter2017_teravail012
While their website and range both heavily emphasize gravel riding, their stand at the Sea Otter showed plenty of MTB-appropriate rubber.
seaotter2017_teravail013
Most of their tyres will be available with two casing options: “Durable” with extra puncture protection, and “Light and Supple” for those non-tyre murdering trails.

You can read more about the full range of off road tyres here, and here’s Charlie’s breakdown of UK pricing and what’s coming in. ETA according to Charlie and Teravail is June/July.

Teravail UK Pricing

