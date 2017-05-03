Sea Otter 2017: New At Fabric

by
May 3, 2017

Fabric Cycles (those folks behind Charge Bikes and the famous Scoop Saddle) had a small booth at the Sea Otter as it’s still a pretty new brand for most US customers. While there’s a bigger launch of stuff planned for the summer, there were still a couple of sneaky things on show if you looked hard enough.

Fabric Accubar

The Accubar is an in-line gauge you can hook up to a track pump or air line to give you an analogue gauge with a lot of low pressure accuracy – unlike on most track pumps that go up to 200psi, to leave you squinting at the area where ’22psi’ should be… It also lets you keep it in place while pumping – something that a discreet digital gauge won’t. The Accubar also has a bleed valve for letting your tyres down to fun levels of grip. UK price is looking like £45.

seaotter2017-_fabric001
Neat and shiny Fabric Accubar
seaotter2017-_fabric003
The gauge uses Fabric’s presta/schrader screw-on valve system
seaotter2017-_fabric004
1% accuracy is quite the claim for an analogue dial
seaotter2017-_fabric005
US dollar prices have now reached parity with the UK. Hmm…

Scoop Sport

Fabric’s Scoop saddle has to be one of the most ubiquitous bits of bike-related undercarriage support systems in the UK since the Flite saddle in the 1990s. And now, there’s a more affordable version coming out – the Scoop Sport.

seaotter2017-_fabric006
The Scoop Sport has steel rails to save money
seaotter2017-_fabric007
The Polypropylene base is tough, if a tad heavier than the regular Scoop.
seaotter2017-_fabric008
It will only come in ‘none-more-black’

The Scoop Sport is expected to come in at £29.99.

seaotter2017-_fabric009
Expect more news this summer from the UK-designed brand

Premier Partners

Categorised as:

News

Posted on: May 3, 2017