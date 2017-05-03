Sea Otter 2017: Fix Mfg Wearable Tools

May 3, 2017

Hans Rey introduced us to this chap, casually walking the aisles of the Sea Otter with his Laguna Rads T-shirt on and his wearable tools on hand…

seaotter2017_fixtools003

Launched via Kickstarter, the Wheelie Wrench (there are other versions for skate and snowboards) is a slim multitool small enough to fit in the coin pocket of a pair of jeans, or as in this case, into a special belt buckle. There’s even a prototype version that’ll clip to the shoulder strap of a hydration pack or backpack. wheeliewrench_frontlr

seaotter2017_fixtools004
OK, nice photo co-opting, Rads.
seaotter2017_fixtools005
The tool slides out of this belt buckle (that also keeps your trousers up too. How about that?)
seaotter2017_fixtools008
There was also a new prototype on show…
seaotter2017_fixtools007
This version will slide on to just about any small strap

For more details, see Fix MFG’s website: https://fixmfg.com/product/wheelie-wrench/

