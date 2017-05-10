PMBA Enduro Round 2 Approaching Fast

Just a few weekends hence, on June 3rd and 4th, it’s round two of the PMBA Enduro. Entries are still open at this link, though registration is required to see them, and registration closes at midday on June the 1st: https://www.sientries.co.uk/series.php?series_id=183

Round 1 was apocalyptically wet, as this video shows, but we’re happy to report that all the trails around Singletrack Towers, from Lee Quarry to Havok Bike Park, have been baking to dust for about a month. Even with a bit of rain incoming later this week, you’re probably in for much drier, firmer trails than everyone got at Gisburne.

If you want to know more about the Lee Quarry+Havok round last year, check out Matthew Woodall’s 2016 report, but I’ve been waiting for an excuse to share this spectacular PMBA moment from Round 4 at Graythwaite Hall last year:

(No video? Try this link)