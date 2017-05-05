May Online Deals: Reverbs from £149.99 and more!

It’s May, the weather is the best it has been all year (so far) and there is more riding to be had. And do you know what else there is to be had? Bargains and deals that’s what!

Here are some carefully curated deals that you can take advantage of this month.

Join British Cycling For Free!

Ok, the first bargain this month is actually a double whammy. If you have never joined British Cycling before you can sign up for free today, and doing so will give you 10% off at Chain Reaction Cycles!

To take advantage of this great offer you will need to meet certain conditions including being a member of a British Cycling Approved Club, and entering your Direct Debit details so that the membership can renew in 12 months time. The best option is to sign up for the Bronze membership, but remember to complete the section asking which club you are a member of otherwise you will be asked to pay.

Once signed up (you won’t pay anything for the first 12 months) you’ll be able to create a membership card and you will get a unique code giving you 10% off Chain Reaction orders. This code can only be used once, you’ll get a new one at the start of every month, and it will only apply to orders over £90 (so best to get a bulk order together to make the most of it).

Hope F20 Pedals £84.79

High-quality Hope F20 pedals made right here in the UK. Normally these cost £119.99 but if you head over to Rutland Cycling you can purchase a pair in either black or purple for just £84.79.

Reverb Stealth From £149.99

Now that you have that extra 10% to play with head on over to Chain Reaction Cycles and pick up a Rockshox Reverb Stealth dropper post (31.6 diameter) for only £149.99! Apply your BC code and that price comes down to only £135!

Dropper Posts From £125.99

If you need a different diameter dropper and want a bit more choice when it comes to drop then there is also the Easton Haven in various sizes for just £179.99, and if you are on a budget or want a dropper on a second bike there’s also the Brand-X Ascend dropper with 120mm drop for just £125.99. Again, these deals can be used with your 10% BC code.

Oakley Sunglasses From £65.00

The sun is here and it looks like it’s here to stay. Thankfully we don’t need to put up with our old tired glasses as the Sunglasses Shop has Oakley glasses on sale.

Options include the Oakley Half Jacket 2.0 down from £120 to just £85, Oakley Frogskins down to only £65 and Oakley Offshoot at just £92. The sale also includes a couple of Oakley goggle models and glasses from other big name brands too.

Ribble Cycles Discount Codes

Ribble Cycles have discount codes that will give you extra savings at checkout. The 3 codes on offer are a 10% additional discount off finishing kit wth the code KIT10, 20% extra of helmets with HELMET20, and an extra 15% off Hump Clothing with the code: HUMP15.

One good looking offer is the Endura SingleTrack Helmet down to just £49.99 but with the code: HELMET20 it brings the price down to a bargain-tactic £39.99!

Finish Line Bike Care Value Pack

Save 50% off this Finish Line value pack containing bike cleaner, degreaser and wet lube. 3 bottles to keep your bike running, and looking, as good as new for only £7.49.

Endura Firefly Baggy Cycling Shorts

It certainly is shorts weather and with sales going on across the web there’s no reason to keep wearing those old things you have in the cupboard. Tredz.co.uk is offering Endura Firefly baggy shorts for just £21.99, that’s a 39% saving! Oh, and if you sign up for the Tredz newsletter you’ll get an extra £5 off (This discount code might work too: ECWJ2R)

Shimano XT Groupset

Shimano XT is a really great groupset. It offers decent weight, excellent performance and it isn’t too expensive either. Chain Reaction Cycles are selling complete XT Groupset with brakes, discs, crank, chain, rear mech, shifter etc all for just £459.99. We’ve seen slightly lower pricing, but this bundle comes with finned brake pads, the option of crank length along with other options If you’ve just signed up to British Cycling you can get an additional 10% off bringing the price down to only £414.

So that’s all the deals we have for you this month. If you find any deals worth sharing feel free to let us know in the comments section below or head in to the Singletrack Forums and let everyone know about them.

For more deals make sure you follow Singletrack Daily Deals on Facebook and watch out next month for another post with the latest huge savings.