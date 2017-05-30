Issue 113 – Pre Order Now

Did you have a lovely lazy Bank Holiday Weekend? Was it a little too lazy and you didn’t get round to subscribing to Singletrack? Oh dear. Well, all is not lost, because you can still pre order your copy of issue 113 here, and it will get posted out to you in its glorious extended length Premier Edition format.

Never thought of riding in Costa Rica? That’s probably because they like to keep their trails secret. Twist your way through banana plantations, lush vegetation and machete wielding locals with Holger Meyer and this taste of the tropics.

You may well have ridden the trail centre at Grizedale, but have you explored the natural routes? Tom Fenton finds himself almost overwhelmed by really great trails as he continues our Trailhunter series in search of the UK’s must ride trails.

Interview – Chipps catches up with Jeff Steber from Intense. Jeff is the prototype welder, charismatic spokesman and founder of this iconic Californian company.

Ever been to Northumberland? Neither have most people, which means there’s plenty of miles of quiet trails for Olly Townsend to discover on this Classic Ride.

If you think 29ers are just for XC racing snakes, think again. We hop aboard three ‘Twentyninegnars‘ in this issue’s Bike Test with three full suspension 29ers from Evil, Orange and Pivot that are pushing the boundaries of what riders can expect from big wheelers.

Group Test: Flat Pedals – Everything you ever needed to know about flat pedals but were too afraid to ask. We think everyone needs a set of flats in their life, we help you choose the ones that are right for you.

Singletrack Recommended – Our selection of the very best of the best kit that has passed before us.

Oddball – We don’t just love bikes, we love other things too. This issue we’re sharing our love of whisky.

Room 101 – Charlie the Bikemonger mercilessly delivers his verdict on your Room 101 submissions.

Kit Bag – Bothy boy Tom Hill shows us what he takes for a night out away from the town.

Column – Jason Miles loves organising himself to train and to perform well at 24 hour races. Organising his cellar and his bike maintenance, though, is another matter.

In our Premier Edition, which has 32 extra pages for subscribers, you’ll also get:

Antony de Heveningham attempts an off-season bargain bike packing trip round Menorca. We’re not sure if the singlespeed is because he’s too tight to buy gears, or for added drama.

Discovering that it’s not just about the crazy downhill races, Pete Scullion checks out the people bringing the woods and trails of Dunkeld to life.

Column – Working for your fun. Dom Perry complains a little too much about how much hard work it is, riding your bike on holiday every day for a week.

Last Word: The C Word – Antony de Heveningham talks about the most over-used word in mountain biking today.