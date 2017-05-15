Intense Limited Edition DVO Recluse Announced

May 15, 2017

Intense has announced a new limited edition bike – the Recluse DVO. Inspired by their collaboration with DVO on the Tracer DVO in 2015, it brings the performance of DVO products to Intense’s shorter travel (150mm front / 140mm rear) 27.5 trail bike. Each bike is numbered 1 through 100, and comes with a signed certificate of authenticity.

FRAME - SL Monocoque UD Carbon Front and Rear Triangle, i-BOX Pivot System, Downtube Flak Guard Armor, Internal Derailleur, Brake & Dropper Post Routing, Ti Hardware, ISCG 05 Mount, 140mm travel.
SADDLE - Fabric Scoop Radius Elite w/ Cr-Mo Rails SEATPOST - Rock Shox Reverb Stealth 31.6mm, 150mm Dropper
Intense COO, Chad Peterson explained:

“Working on special edition bikes allows us freedom to explore different scenarios with spec, colors, graphics and overall outcome of the finished build. Limited edition bikes are always fun projects to work on, and this one has been one of my favourites.”

REAR DERAILLEUR - SRAM X01 Eagle, 12-speed CRANK - Sram X01 Carbon Eagle Boost GXP 175mm, 34T CASSETTE - Sram XG1295 X01 Eagle 12-speed, 10-50T, REAR SUSPENSION - DVO Topaz T3 Air, 200x57mm HUBS - DT Swiss 350 Classic, 6 Bolt, 110x15mm, 28 Hole Front, DT Swiss 350 Classic, 6 Bolt, 148x12mm, XD, 28 Hole rear RIMS - Intense Recon Trail Carbon 27.5", 31mm, 26mm Depth, 28 Hole
Intense Recluse DVO Geometry
The bike is fitted with DVO Diamond 27.5 forks, DVO Topaz T3 Air rear shock, Magura brakes and SRAM Eagle drivetrain.

HANDLEBAR - Renthal Fatbar Lite DH 780mm x 20mm Alloy BRAKESET - Magura MT Trail, Magura Storm SL.2, 6 Bolt, 180mm FR / 180mm RR
FRONT SUSPENSION - DVO Diamond 27.5", Air, 150mm, Boost 110x15mm SHIFTERS - SRAM X01 Eagle, 12-speed
We understand that a handful of that limited edition of 100 will be making their way to the U. We’ll update you if we hear which dealers will have them, and when we know the RRP.

