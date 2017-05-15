Intense Limited Edition DVO Recluse Announced

Intense has announced a new limited edition bike – the Recluse DVO. Inspired by their collaboration with DVO on the Tracer DVO in 2015, it brings the performance of DVO products to Intense’s shorter travel (150mm front / 140mm rear) 27.5 trail bike. Each bike is numbered 1 through 100, and comes with a signed certificate of authenticity.

Intense COO, Chad Peterson explained:

“Working on special edition bikes allows us freedom to explore different scenarios with spec, colors, graphics and overall outcome of the finished build. Limited edition bikes are always fun projects to work on, and this one has been one of my favourites.”

The bike is fitted with DVO Diamond 27.5 forks, DVO Topaz T3 Air rear shock, Magura brakes and SRAM Eagle drivetrain.

We understand that a handful of that limited edition of 100 will be making their way to the U. We’ll update you if we hear which dealers will have them, and when we know the RRP.