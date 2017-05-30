Ibis Launches Mojo HD4 At EWS Ireland

STOP PRESS! New Mojo HD4!

We’ve just had word (at midnight on a Bank Holiday, indeed!) that Ibis has just announced the latest version of its tough and leggy enduro bike, the Mojo HD4.

Eagle eyed onlookers might have seen something special-looking and unbadged being ridden speedily at this weekend’s Enduro World Series race in Wicklow, Ireland, but the official word is now out and the HD 4 is here. Or at least it will be when they start shipping in mid-June.

The HD4 is the latest of the Ibis tough-trail/enduro frames, featuring 27.5″ wheels and 150mm of rear wheel travel, delivered through the well respected dw-link suspension. The HD4 has been “further refined and optimized to handle the steepest most aggressive terrain found worldwide.” Which kind of means that it’s longer (and it is) and slacker (which it is too).

“Testing over the past year was conducted throughout Northern California’s most rugged back country trails and also by members of our Enduro World Series (EWS) team.”

Here’s what Ibis says is new with the HD4

Refined progressive geometry

64.9 degree head tube angle

Reach increases across the size range (4mm on small, to 34mm on XL)

Seat tube length reduction and bore depth increase, allowing for the longest droppers

30% stiffer upper link, 40% stiffer lower link

Increased progression in shock leverage curve for better big hit performance

Re-engineered carbon layup yielding greater frame stiffness overall

dw-link v5 kinematics, Dave’s most efficient system to date

Available in Fireball Red, or Añejo Silver & Lime

The Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team just finished the latest round of the EWS in Wicklow Ireland, leading the overall team championship for the second race in a row. The team first climbed atop the podium after riding unmarked versions of the HD4 on the third stop of the EWS on Madeira Island. The new bike did not go unnoticed, resulting in considerable internet chatter. Ibis delivered the team new bikes painted in the “Fireball Red” scheme last week, and ended up with four riders finishing in top ten positions, and once again found the team number one in the world in the team standings.

We’ll bring you more news and an up close and personal look at the new bikes soon. But now, here should be a newly opened web page all about the bike: ibiscycles.com/bikes/mojo_hd4