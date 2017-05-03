Forestry Commission MTB Survey

For some us of, a Forestry Commission trail centre is the main stay of our riding, and for others it’s something we only ride on holidays or at events. Whatever your riding habits, the chances are that if you ride a mountain bike, you’ll have ridden at a Forestry Commission trail centre, and had at least a couple of hours of (hopefully) fun. So why not take a few minutes to let the Forestry Commission know about your experiences, and also what you’d like to see. Presumably all the survey information will help inform them where to invest their money – whether it’s new trails, better cafes, or on site bike shops.

The consultation page says:

This survey is aimed at mountain bike enthusiasts. We’d love to know more about your visits, hear your views on mountain biking with the Forestry Commission in England, and understand what you’d like to see in the future.

Hop on over here to complete the questionnaire. As a bonus, one lucky filler-inner will win a £100 Chain Reaction Cycles voucher.

Anyone who has visited Dalby Forest in the last year might also be interested in completing this feedback survey (Rick Astley tickets to be won by filling this one in – don’t let that put you off!),