First Look: Rose Root Miller

After getting a good look at the new Rose Bike range during the 2017 London Bike Show, we’ve been eager to get our hands one of the full suspension bikes since. Fin from Rose Bikes UK has followed through with the goods, having delivered a fresh Root Miller to Singletrack Towers for an upcoming Pennine Pasting™.

The Root Miller is the German brand’s 29in full suspension trail bike, with 140mm travel front and rear. It’s based on the same suspension platform as the 27.5in version, the Granite Chief, but adds in the wagon wheels for extra traction and speed on rougher terrain. Offering a bang-up package for the money thanks to its direct-to-consumer model, the ocean-blue Root Miller test bike is certainly appealing on paper. Before getting stuck into testing, we’re going to take you through some of the details of the bike here.

rose-root-miller_5
German brand Rose offers bikes direct-to-consumer via their website.

The trail is rough and challenging. You know that you can rely on your bike. Everything that gets under your 29-inch wheels suddenly seems small. Your ROOT MILLER quickly absorbs bumps and gives you full control. The trail is flowing, you feel like a surfer, you celebrate the profile of the track, you enjoy every corner, every drop. This bike is your fun bike – even more potent than before. For this we have upgraded the travel to 140 mm in front and rear, lengthened the top tube and slackened the head angle. In this way, we could further improve the bike’s downhill performance and increase riding pleasure. The new Boost standard and the option to ride 27,5 plus size tyres also promises a boost in performance. Even more possibilities, even more action – the ROOT MILLER offers you the full range” – Rose Bikes.

rose root miller
140mm of travel combined with 29in wheels for a fast-rolling technical trail challenger.

Rose Root Miller Features

  • Full suspension trail 29er
  • AL 7005 alloy frameset
  • 140mm rear travel via four-bar suspension design
  • Designed for 140mm travel forks
  • 67º head angle
  • 74.5° seat angle
  • Threaded bottom bracket shell
  • 148x12mm Shimano E-Thru rear axle
  • 435mm chainstay length
  • 2x compatible
  • Upgrade options available
  • Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large
  • RRP: €2149 – €4399
rose root miller
Up front is a 140mm travel Fox 34 fork with a 29in specific chassis.

Although Rose offers several models in the Root Miller series (there’s a 1, 2, 3, and 4), the customer has the ability to custom spec various upgrades at the point of purchase. So you can upgrade the suspension, wheels, drivetrain and cockpit as you wish. For our test bike, that means it has a fully custom spec, which is built around Fox Factory Series suspension with lovely gold Kashima highlights.

rose root miller
With 34mm diameter Kashima-coated stanchions, the 34 Float is a slippery-plush trail fork.
rose root miller
FIT4 damper cartridge inside with rebound adjustment at the base of the fork leg.
rose root miller
And compression lever at the top. Open, Medium and Firm settings with extra low-speed compression adjustment available in the Open mode via the black dial.
rose root miller
Spank wheels aren’t a particularly common OEM spec.

The Spank Oozy Trail 345 wheelset features wide alloy rims with a 30mm internal rim width, sealed cartridge bearing hubs, and a claimed weight of 2090g for the 29in set. They’re built for durability, and are ready to go tubeless with Spank’s Bead Bite technology that helps to decrease the chance of burping – of your tubeless tyres that is, we’re not sure they can control your own indigestion.

rose root miller
Boost hubs front and rear with 32x spokes per wheel in a traditional 3-cross lacing pattern.
rose root miller
Nicely wide alloy rims with Spank’s ‘Oohbah’ tubeless rim profile that promises greater strength.
rose root miller
The Spank Oozy Trail wheelset uses a 30mm internal rim width to keep up with the Jones’.
rose root miller
A conventional four-bar arrangement controls the 140mm of rear wheel travel.

The rear suspension design is a relatively straightforward four-bar arrangement. Using a horst link rear chainstay pivot, the four bar linkage sees a small alloy rocker up top that drives the base eyelet on the rear shock. Despite being void of any fancy acronyms or showy graphs on the website, the conventional arrangement promises a smooth, active suspension feel with less influence from chain torque and rear braking.

rose root miller
Burly main pivot sits just above the bottom bracket shell.
rose root miller
Boost 148x12mm rear thru-axle dropouts.
rose root miller
A two-piece alloy rocker link uses cartridge bearings for smooth rotation.
rose root miller
Nice hydroforming for the alloy seat tube where the rocker link connects.
rose root miller
Our test bike features a Fox Float DPS rear shock, though you can also spec a RockShox Deluxe or Superdeluxe shock too.
rose root miller
Bolt-on internal cable ports at the top of the downtube.
rose root miller
Stealth dropper post routing down below.
rose root miller
For 2x setups, there’s routing available for a Shimano Side Swing front derailleur.
rose root miller
Welded seatstay brace.

To keep the rear end taut under load, Rose has welded in a brace between the upper seatstays, while adding in an alloy outer tube between the rocker link plates where the seatstays meet the rocker.

rose root miller
Downtube armour for a little reassurance when ploughing into a field of rocks.
rose root miller
Clean 1×11 drivetrain setup, though the frame is ready for 2x should you want it.
rose root miller
Lovely alloy Race Face Turbine crank arms, which pass through a conventional threaded bottom bracket shell with external bearing cups.
rose root miller
A bit of bling for the rear wheel in the form of an XTR rear derailleur.
rose root miller
Not so sure about the zip tie for the rear mech cable though.
rose root miller
A matching XTR trigger shifter for punching out each shift.
rose root miller
Being a German bike, we have German brakes from Magura. Superlight MT6s no less.
rose root miller
180mm rotors front and rear for the twin-pot machined alloy callipers.
rose root miller
Nice and clean rear brake mounting.
rose root miller
The Turbine cranks are equipped for the Boost drivetrain offset, and use the Cinch chainring system.
rose root miller
125mm travel RockShox Reverb Stealth dropper post, topped with an Ergon saddle.
rose root miller
The under-the-bar remote is good, but the new Reverb 1x remote is even better.
rose root miller
Rose has spec’d the Root Miller with a 35mm diameter bar and stem from Race Face.
rose root miller
And lovely Ergon GA3 grips.
rose root miller
There’s not much carbon on our test bike, but the Next bars are trick and light.
rose root miller
Milling for roots?

And there you go – a brief virtual tour of one of our latest test bikes from German brand Rose. What do you think of the Root Miller? Do you dig the colour? The frame design? The spec?

We’ll be getting down with testing very shortly, with our Lake District correspondent, James Vincent, giving this bike a solid going over on his local challenging and rocky singletrack. Stay tuned for the full review, and head to the Rose Bikes website for more info.

rose root miller
The big blue trail bike from Rose.

2017 Rose Root Miller Specifications

  • Frame // Hydroformed 7005 Alloy, 140mm Travel
  • Fork // Fox 34 Float FIT4 Factory Series, 140mm Travel
  • Shock // Fox Float DPS Factory Series
  • Hubs // Spank Trail 345 Boost, 110x15mm Front & 148x12mm Rear
  • Rims // Spank Trail 345 Boost
  • Tyres // Schwalbe Hans Dampf EVO SnakeSkin 2.35in Front & Rear
  • Chainset // Race Face Turbine, 32t Narrow Wide Chainring
  • Front Mech // N/A
  • Rear Mech // Shimano XTR, 11-Speed
  • Shifters // Shimano XTR, 11-Speed
  • Cassette // Shimano Deore XT, 11-42t, 11-Speed
  • Brakes // Magura MT6, 180mm Front & Rear
  • Stem // Race Face Turbine, 35mm Diameter, 50mm Long
  • Bars // Race Face Next Carbon, 780mm Wide, 20mm Rise
  • Grips // Ergon GA30 Lock-On
  • Seatpost // RockShox Reverb Stealth, 31.6mm, 125mm Travel
  • Saddle // Ergon SRX 30
  • Size Tested // Large
  • Sizes available // Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

