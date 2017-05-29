First Look: Rose Root Miller

After getting a good look at the new Rose Bike range during the 2017 London Bike Show, we’ve been eager to get our hands one of the full suspension bikes since. Fin from Rose Bikes UK has followed through with the goods, having delivered a fresh Root Miller to Singletrack Towers for an upcoming Pennine Pasting™.

The Root Miller is the German brand’s 29in full suspension trail bike, with 140mm travel front and rear. It’s based on the same suspension platform as the 27.5in version, the Granite Chief, but adds in the wagon wheels for extra traction and speed on rougher terrain. Offering a bang-up package for the money thanks to its direct-to-consumer model, the ocean-blue Root Miller test bike is certainly appealing on paper. Before getting stuck into testing, we’re going to take you through some of the details of the bike here.

“The trail is rough and challenging. You know that you can rely on your bike. Everything that gets under your 29-inch wheels suddenly seems small. Your ROOT MILLER quickly absorbs bumps and gives you full control. The trail is flowing, you feel like a surfer, you celebrate the profile of the track, you enjoy every corner, every drop. This bike is your fun bike – even more potent than before. For this we have upgraded the travel to 140 mm in front and rear, lengthened the top tube and slackened the head angle. In this way, we could further improve the bike’s downhill performance and increase riding pleasure. The new Boost standard and the option to ride 27,5 plus size tyres also promises a boost in performance. Even more possibilities, even more action – the ROOT MILLER offers you the full range” – Rose Bikes.

Rose Root Miller Features

Full suspension trail 29er

AL 7005 alloy frameset

140mm rear travel via four-bar suspension design

Designed for 140mm travel forks

67º head angle

74.5° seat angle

Threaded bottom bracket shell

148x12mm Shimano E-Thru rear axle

435mm chainstay length

2x compatible

Upgrade options available

Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

RRP: €2149 – €4399

Although Rose offers several models in the Root Miller series (there’s a 1, 2, 3, and 4), the customer has the ability to custom spec various upgrades at the point of purchase. So you can upgrade the suspension, wheels, drivetrain and cockpit as you wish. For our test bike, that means it has a fully custom spec, which is built around Fox Factory Series suspension with lovely gold Kashima highlights.

The Spank Oozy Trail 345 wheelset features wide alloy rims with a 30mm internal rim width, sealed cartridge bearing hubs, and a claimed weight of 2090g for the 29in set. They’re built for durability, and are ready to go tubeless with Spank’s Bead Bite technology that helps to decrease the chance of burping – of your tubeless tyres that is, we’re not sure they can control your own indigestion.

The rear suspension design is a relatively straightforward four-bar arrangement. Using a horst link rear chainstay pivot, the four bar linkage sees a small alloy rocker up top that drives the base eyelet on the rear shock. Despite being void of any fancy acronyms or showy graphs on the website, the conventional arrangement promises a smooth, active suspension feel with less influence from chain torque and rear braking.

To keep the rear end taut under load, Rose has welded in a brace between the upper seatstays, while adding in an alloy outer tube between the rocker link plates where the seatstays meet the rocker.

And there you go – a brief virtual tour of one of our latest test bikes from German brand Rose. What do you think of the Root Miller? Do you dig the colour? The frame design? The spec?

We’ll be getting down with testing very shortly, with our Lake District correspondent, James Vincent, giving this bike a solid going over on his local challenging and rocky singletrack. Stay tuned for the full review, and head to the Rose Bikes website for more info.

2017 Rose Root Miller Specifications

Frame // Hydroformed 7005 Alloy, 140mm Travel

Hydroformed 7005 Alloy, 140mm Travel Fork // Fox 34 Float FIT4 Factory Series, 140mm Travel

Fox 34 Float FIT4 Factory Series, 140mm Travel Shock // Fox Float DPS Factory Series

Fox Float DPS Factory Series Hubs // Spank Trail 345 Boost, 110x15mm Front & 148x12mm Rear

Spank Trail 345 Boost, 110x15mm Front & 148x12mm Rear Rims // Spank Trail 345 Boost

Spank Trail 345 Boost Tyres // Schwalbe Hans Dampf EVO SnakeSkin 2.35in Front & Rear

Schwalbe Hans Dampf EVO SnakeSkin 2.35in Front & Rear Chainset // Race Face Turbine, 32t Narrow Wide Chainring

Race Face Turbine, 32t Narrow Wide Chainring Front Mech // N/A

N/A Rear Mech // Shimano XTR, 11-Speed

Shimano XTR, 11-Speed Shifters // Shimano XTR, 11-Speed

Shimano XTR, 11-Speed Cassette // Shimano Deore XT, 11-42t, 11-Speed

Shimano Deore XT, 11-42t, 11-Speed Brakes // Magura MT6, 180mm Front & Rear

Magura MT6, 180mm Front & Rear Stem // Race Face Turbine, 35mm Diameter, 50mm Long

Race Face Turbine, 35mm Diameter, 50mm Long Bars // Race Face Next Carbon, 780mm Wide, 20mm Rise

Race Face Next Carbon, 780mm Wide, 20mm Rise Grips // Ergon GA30 Lock-On

Ergon GA30 Lock-On Seatpost // RockShox Reverb Stealth, 31.6mm, 125mm Travel

RockShox Reverb Stealth, 31.6mm, 125mm Travel Saddle // Ergon SRX 30

Ergon SRX 30 Size Tested // Large

Large Sizes available // Small, Medium, Large, X-Large