FINDRA Opens Shop In Innerleithen

Started in 2014, the women’s clothing brand FINDRA has quickly established a loyal following, with sponsored riders such as Lee Craigie demonstrating the products deliver on function as well as form. Their practical but stylish clothing has proven popular and even our Wil has been happily wearing one of their merino neckwarmers. As a Scottish brand in the cycling market, they’ve been able to benefit from the Scottish Government’s current efforts to promote mountain biking – and its associated economic benefits. FINDRA has also tapped into the desire to support home grown businesses in Scotland, attracting awards an investment that has allowed founder Alex Feechan to grow the business, and now to open a first retail space. Like a real, actual shop you can walk into and stroke the merino wool and try things on.

Where better to open such a shop that in the Scottish mountain biking Mecca of Innerleithen. FINDRA says:

The retail space, on Innerleithen High street, will showcase the range as well as act as a hub for women’s cycling in the area. With organised rides, talks and presentations to inspire and motivate not only women cyclists but the active community at large. The shop will be a centre within the community welcoming everyone. The retail space will be opening on the weekend of 6th-7th May 2017 with an introductory event and opening celebration. FINDRA hope that the continued growth of the women’s cycling industry bodes well for the women of the future.

If you’re visiting the area – perhaps for the Tweedlove festival – maybe you’ll find yourself popping in to the new FINDRA shop ‘just for a look’…

The new FINDRA shop opens on 6th May, and is at 83 High Street, Innerleithen. Scottish Borders EH44 6HD.