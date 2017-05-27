British Riders Head To Albstadt For Mtb World Cup

British Cycling has announced the three riders who will represent the Great Britain Cycling Team at the second round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup presented by Shimano in Albstadt, Germany, from 26 – 28 May 2017.

Evie Richards, Ella Conolly and Frazer Clacherty, all of whom contested the first round of the series in Nové Město, Czech Republic over the weekend, will be back in action in Germany for the second round. Evie Richards recovered from a crash to finish in second place in the under-23 women’s race, whilst Frazer Clacherty recorded a career-best result by finishing in 40th place in the under-23 men’s event. Ella Conolly was forced to retire from the race with illness but is hoping to recover in time for the weekend.

Simon Watts, British Cycling’s lead mountain bike coach said: “Evie and Frazer performed well in the first round of the series and I’m looking for the riders to build on this in Albstadt. The course in Albstadt offers different challenges to the one in Nové Město – it’s very physically challenging thanks to two extremely steep climbs and there are fewer technical features to contend with, which will suit both Evie and Frazer.

“It was unfortunate that Ella became ill over the weekend, however we are hopeful she will be able to compete this weekend and we will make a final decision over the next few days.”

Great Britain Cycling Team for UCI Mountain Bike Cross Country World Cup, Albstadt

Frazer Clacherty

Ella Conolly

Evie Richards

There’s more British interest outside of those on the British Cycling program. Annie Last finished in 10th place last week and is showing signs of being on good form. Grant Ferguson will be looking to improve on his finishing position, and Isla Short should be feeling confident after her 14th place in the U23 race last week. With British Cycling still to confirm the new program for MTB there may well be placed up for grabs – and with Tokyo ahead British Cycling will be wanting to make sure they’ve signed the best riders on to their program. Whether the British riders outside the program are happy where they are or looking to be ‘brought into the fold’, they’ll be racing to showcase their potential.