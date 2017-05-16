Bosch Software Update Will Unlock New eMTB Mode

Bosch send news of a firmware update for their eBike motors, that will automatically alter the amount of pedal assist, from 120% to 300%, depending on terrain and pedal pressure from the rider.

Existing e-bikes can be a little unflowy, or at least take some getting used to, as riders accustomed to riding without pedal assist can find they tend to scrub more speed than they expect when preparing for upcoming trail features. It sounds like this new mode will offer continuously balanced power output for the rider and bike together.

The software update lands in July, and is for any bikes equipped with Bosch’s Performance Line CX. Full release copied below, and here’s a video they sent too.

“Irvine, CA – Bosch is launching a new trail riding feature for Performance Line CX called eMTB mode. This new feature will automatically change between assistance modes depending on pedal pressure for optimal support on different types of terrain, allowing riders to concentrate their full attention on the trails and achieving Uphill Flow.

“Our new eMTB mode is going to be a game changer for the eMountain biker,” said Claudia Wasko, General Manager of Bosch eBike Systems Americas. “It will take their trail riding experience to another level.”

The eMTB mode replaces the traditional Sport mode (210% boost) with a “Variable” mode which provides assistance between Tour (120%) and Turbo (300%). This gives riders ideal power at all times, even at low pedaling frequencies, without them ever having to toggle between support levels. The amount of assistance is dependent on the rider’s pedal pressure, starting with light drive unit support at light pressure and increasing to maximum support as pedal pressure is increased. The system responds almost instantaneously and the rider continues to experience the “natural riding sensation,” whether starting off or accelerating. As soon as the pedal pressure decreases, the power assistance is smoothly regulated downwards. Thus the rider has much greater control when riding through narrow, winding sections of a trail.

eMTB mode will be available to old and new customers of Bosch-equipped eBikes with Performance Line CX beginning in July in the form of a software update at Bosch-certified bike retailers. All eMTB models with Performance Line CX can be retrofitted with eMTB mode.”