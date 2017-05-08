Bike Check: Chipps’ Performance Pub Bike

To read the full story on Chipps’ frame building experience, check out the feature in Issue 111.

I’ve known people build up an entire bike based on a particular blue seat collar. My Performance Pub Bike was a little like that. Like all good projects, I diligently thought about the intended use and then made the bike fit those criteria. The bike needed to be simple, as maintenance-free as possible, fun to ride and look at. Its typical mission would be to leave my house, ride down the bumpy, muddy lane I live on, down the main road to the Golden Lion (or further afield, perhaps down the canal to the Old Gate in Hebden Bridge), where I should be able to lock it up without too much fear of theft.

Frame – an assortment of steel tubes.

As you’ll have seen in issue 111, I built the bike on a week (and a bit) long framebuilding course at Downland Cycles in Kent. I’d arrived only with the vague plan of building a pub/town bike as that was a bike that I could see myself actually using and where the custom-built nature of a framebuilding course would be handy in crafting it to my needs. I’d not really thought about the spec much other than I was interested in having hub gears and brakes for easy of (lack of) maintenance.

