A Grand Day Out With Starling Cycles

As part of our Grand Day Out Series, we get paid a visit by Joe McEwain of Starling Cycles, and two very special custom steel full suspension bikes

Based out of Bristol, Starling Cycles is a fresh mountain bike brand headed up by former aerospace engineer Joe McEwan. The Starling name has been alive for about four years now, afterJoe got the bug (it caused a horrible rash so we’re told) after going through a week-long course with frame building legend Dave Yates. Joe initially built a singlespeed hardtail for himself, then a trick steel bike for his daughter. Having started to get the feel for the welding torch, Joe then crafted a new front triangle for a cracked Cannondale Prophet frame, followed by a complete full suspension bike – a singlespeed with an eccentric bottom bracket mounted main pivot no less.