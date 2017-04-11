WTF: The Make It Extreme Fat Bike

The WTFery comes thick and fast today; this is not your average bike build. For a start, it’s a bit more scratch-built than most, and the builder isn’t really worrying about weight… he also builds some of his own machinery, including the sweet plasma CNC rotary tube cutter he uses to make the tube junctions.

(Can’t see the video embed? Follow this link).

What do you think? We think the q-factor is probably a tad wide, you could maybe save a little weight with some lighter pedals, and it doesn’t look like the ideal bike to push up Snowdon.

You can see many photos and read a bit more about the project on Make it Extreme’s website.