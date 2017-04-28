WTF: Ride Like A Tiger!

Brace yourselves. Get your film trailer voice in your head. The one where there’s going to be a disaster, followed by a car chase, and then some triumph over adversity, possibly by a previously absent parent who reconnects with his family as a result of all this triumphing and running around in a vest between flames. That voice. Are you ready? Read on.

This summer, on a trail near you, we’re going…

Just when you thought it was safe to open your eyes, we bring you… [flashing images, lots of cutaway, crescendo of noise, maybe some flames]

[May contain images of an upsetting nature, certified 18, the producers accept no responsibility for mental anguish or trauma caused by riding or seeing this bike.]

Ok, turn the voice off now.

Actually the promotional video ‘Move Like A Tiger ‘ is sufficiently bonkers to be worth watching. It has more synth than a Kraftwerk fan convention. It even has the special voice, and something quite mystifying about sharing ice cream. It’s also filmed somewhere that looks amazing – we’d love to know where it is, but we’re too frightened to ask BeSV to ask in case they make us test one of these monsters. Can anyone identify where they are?

The bikes are marketed under the strap line ‘Powerful. Rigid. Reliable’ with the specifications promising that the ‘advanced dual-tube frame gives the TRB1 extreme stiffness performance’. That dual-tube frame also means that it weighs 55.1kg.

Advertisement (Adtech)

If your holy moly button still hasn’t been pressed, then how about this: BESV stands for Beautiful, Eco-friendly, Smarter, Vision. It’s a founding principle that everything they make must be beautiful. Imagine if they’d only been called ESV, what eye watering wonder could we have faced then?

Admittedly the video does contain the rather nice sentiment that you could go riding with your dad on an e-mtb, and the trails look amazing, so we’ll give them that. But do you think we’re being unfair on the looks? Have you seen worse?