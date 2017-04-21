What’s on site at Singletrack7

By now you will all know that the greatest endurance XC race in history is drawing closer, and as the date nears we’ve more details to reveal.

In addition to the archetypical bike race facilities (by that we mean some toilets and a field to camp in) we’ve got a few luxuries coming into the Singletrack7 to make things all the more enjoyable.

Thirsts quenched

Obviously we couldn’t leave you all without coffee… The Coffee Pod (facebook.com/TheCoffeePod) will be serving damn fine speciality drinks to keep you all suitably caffeinated to make it through the 7hours. Their full equipped mobile espresso bar will no doubt be busy producing lovely coffees & speciality teas all day.

Hunger satisfied

As much as we all like a dirty burger from time to time we’ve decided to go with a food option with a touch more class and are very happy to announce that the Little Camion Crêperie are coming to the event in their very charming converted vintage Citroen HY. There’s plenty of good things on board the van but the focal point is the amazing range of sweet and savoury crepes whipped up before you eye. After all, who doesn’t like a good crepe?!? To get planning you feeding strategy visit http://thelittlecamion.co.uk/

Ears entertained

The dulcet tones of Vin Cox will be on the mic for the duration. Vin knows a lot about a lot of things, two of which are bikes and talking so he’s well placed and well versed to entertain and encourage everyone for the entire duration. He’ll keep the tunes rolling all day and may well be out on the hunt for some comments and contributions from you lot at the event.

So what is the Singletrack7?

In a nutshell it’s an XC endurance race for pairs and soloists. Racers compete to complete as many laps of the 6km course as possible within the allotted time. The course has been designed to be fast and engaging making the most of the trails at Catton Park. Expect a mix of terrain with woodland singletrack, fast fireroads, testy little climbs as well as the much loved Bluebell Woods descent. The course has been set up to be suitable for anyone that is at home on a mountain bike – plenty of fun stuff to get your teeth stuck into but nothing so technical that the more novice rider can’t get down safely.

The added twist is the addition of a number of manmade obstacles which will give all spectators plenty to cheer about or heckle at. More info on these features to follow but you can expect things to give your skill a little tester such as an alcohol themed shortcut, water, foam, things to bunny hop and jump. There will always be an alternative route if you don’t fancy these sections, but it will be a bit longer to go around and you may well receive an increased level of heckling!

When Is The Singletrack7?

14th May 2017.

Where Is The Singletrack7?

Catton Park, Derbyshire, DE12 8LN.

How Much Is The Singletrack7?

Solo entries are £30, Pairs entries are £45.

For more information please visit www.fulcrum-events.co.uk/singletrack7