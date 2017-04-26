TweedLove Demo Goes Super-Sized With Over 250 Bikes To Demo

The TweedLove Bike Festival takes part on the 9th, 10th and 11th of June over in Peebles and just down the road from the fantastic Glentress trail centre. Over the years, the event has proven to have a wonderful festival vibe with plenty on offer for attendees, but this year looks bigger than ever before.

The organisers of the Shimano TweedLove Bike Festival are reporting that the bike industry has really gotten behind the event this year, and have even had to cap the number of attending brands.

Vitus bikes are the last brand to get a demo slot at the festival with the total tally of brands adding up to 26, who will have over 250 bikes between them for riders to demo during the 3-day event.

As well as offering a programme of over 2000 demo slots, meaning you could try a couple of bikes if you’re there for a few days, there will also be all the usual features that make the festival one of the big draws of the year.

When not riding, those attending can enjoy live music, food from eight local food and drinks vendors, including wood-fired pizzas, artisan coffee and the award-winning local Tempest Brew Co. bar to keep all attending the free expo fed and watered over the weekend.

Event director Neil Dalgleish had this to say;

“Looks like we’ve created a bit of a monster – in a really good way! No matter what kind of bike riding you like this should be one of the best weekends of the year. We’re trying to create a fantastic festival experience, but with everything revolving around the good times we have with our bikes, and so much of it is free to join in with. If you like bikes, get yourself to the Tweed Valley in June!”

For more details head on over to www.tweedlove.com where information for this and other events are available.